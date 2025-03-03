Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frogsong Studios, Metaroot, River Towns, Stray Fawn Publishing

River Towns Confirmed For Release in Late March

The puzzle city-builder game River Towns now has an official release date, as the game will be released for PC via Steam later this month

Combine Tetris-like pieces to build river towns and restore the wastelands into vibrant communities.

Unique district architectures and randomly shuffled shapes provide a fresh puzzle experience each game.

Score high with large clusters to unlock new levels; restore rivers and monuments for extra challenges.

Indie game developer Frogsong Studios, along with publishers Metaroot and Stray Fawn Publishing, have confirmed the release date for River Towns. The team has been teasing this as a Tetris-like title, in which you will create river towns by dropping different pieces of a town into place to rebuild what was lost in the middle of wastelands. The game will be released on PC via Steam on March 24, but for now, you can play a free demo of the game with an early section to play through.

River Towns

In River Towns, you place differently shaped buildings and make them fit into a limited area. Combine unique districts into a vibrant living city and help restore our River Towns. Each of the three districts has its own set of shapes which are shuffled randomly. This makes every game you play a new and unique puzzle to solve. The different district's unique and vibrant architecture combines into beautiful little towns along the river. As the town grows, more townspeople move in and bring life back into this old and broken world.

Buildings also belong to differently colored districts which score bonus points when connected into large clusters. Getting a good score on each level awards stars, which restores the world and also unlocks more levels. The beginning of each town starts with you restoring this part of the dried up river and surrounding it with buildings. Throughout the game you encounter other objectives, such as gold to collect, trees to regrow and old monuments to rebuild. This turns the difficulty and possibility of collecting points completely upside down. With every city you piece together, the world becomes a little more verdant. When you complete a level, you will receive a gold, silver or bronze marker, depending on your score. Once you have enough points, you can move on to the next world.

