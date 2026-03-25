Posted in: Games, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: Directive 8020, sci-fi, supermassive games

Directive 8020 Releases New PS5 Pro Trailer Ahead of Launch

Directive 8020 has a new trailer out now, showing off more content while also promoting how the game looks and plays on PS5 Pro

Article Summary Supermassive Games unveils Directive 8020 with a new PS5 Pro-focused trailer and fresh gameplay footage.

Set on Tau Ceti f, humanity’s last hope turns into a nightmare after a colony ship crash and a deadly alien threat.

Outwit a shape-shifting enemy in this next-gen cinematic survival horror with real-time, adaptive threats.

Make life-or-death decisions as trust breaks down among the crew—anyone could be the mysterious alien.

Developer and publisher Supermassive Games dropped a new trailer today for Directive 8020, specifically for the PS5 Pro. This is one of those trailers where it's specifically catered to people who own that one console, but that doesn't mean it's a wash, as we get to see a few more new pieces of footage in the game. Enjoy the trailer here as the game will be released for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on May 12, 2026.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

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