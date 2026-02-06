Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly Deal No Mercy

Monopoly Deal No Mercy Has Officially Been Released

Take the classic game of Monopoly to the next absolute ruthless level as Monopoly Deal No Mercy has been released

Article Summary Monopoly Deal No Mercy brings a ruthless twist to the classic card game with savage new action cards.

Steal property sets instantly, double rent, wipe out banks, and send opponents into debt with upgraded tactics.

Quick 15-minute rounds make this fast-paced game perfect for family game nights, parties, or travel fun.

Collect three full property sets to win, but beware—your sets can be snatched away in seconds.

Hasbro has released an all-new version of Monopoly, as players can get even more ruthless with each other in Monopoly Deal No Mercy. This is literally a version for those who love to get dirty in the game as they have offered a version that lets you make meaner swaps, sneakier deals, and truly nasty plays in a bid to collect three property sets. In this version, you can easily steal sets and upgrade properties with tactics such as doubling the rent, stealing your opponent's cash, and forcing players to hand over cards when they're unable to play. We have mroe details below as the game is available now via Walmart.

Monopoly Deal No Mercy

Make bank, not friends, in the most ruthless Monopoly Deal edition yet! In the Monopoly Deal No Mercy game, get ready for meaner swaps, sneakier deals, and nastier schemes. Players compete to be the first to collect 3 property sets. But unlike in the classic Monopoly Deal game, a set can be stolen instantly! That's because Action cards got a mean makeover—use them to charge double rent and even force someone to hand over their Bank. When a player can't pay an opponent, they must fork over a debt chip and pay them back with one of their cards. This wildly fun family card game is one of the best card games for game nights, parties, and anytime play, and it's a great portable game for travel.

Most Ruthless Edition Yet: Warning: This outrageously fun and fast Monopoly Deal No Mercy card game may cause tears, table-flipping, and tantrums. It's like the Monopoly Deal game, but WAY more cutthroat.

Warning: This outrageously fun and fast Monopoly Deal No Mercy card game may cause tears, table-flipping, and tantrums. It's like the Monopoly Deal game, but WAY more cutthroat. Play in 15 Minutes: Quick enough to play anytime! This speedy card game for kids ages 8+ and adults is easy to learn for Monopoly Deal fans and newcomers alike.

Quick enough to play anytime! This speedy card game for kids ages 8+ and adults is easy to learn for Monopoly Deal fans and newcomers alike. Collect Property Sets & Hold On To 'Em: To win, be the first to collect three property sets. But watch out! In this edition, a full set can be stolen in the blink of an eye.

To win, be the first to collect three property sets. But watch out! In this edition, a full set can be stolen in the blink of an eye. Meaner Swaps, Sneakier Steals, Nastier Schemes: Action cards are more ruthless than ever. Use them to charge double rent or even wipe out an opponent's Bank.

Action cards are more ruthless than ever. Use them to charge double rent or even wipe out an opponent's Bank. Send Players Into Debt: When a player can't pay an opponent, they must hand over a debt chip—and pay that opponent a card on their next turn.

