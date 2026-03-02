Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, Mewtwo, pokemon

Mewtwo Returns To Pokémon GO For the 30th Anniversary

Mewtwo finally returns to Pokémon GO through a new GO Pass which will release to celebrate the franchise's 30th Anniversary.

Article Summary Mewtwo returns to Pokémon GO for the 30th Anniversary via a special limited-time GO Pass event in March 2026.

Kanto region Pokémon, including Legendary birds, spawn in the wild with all Shiny forms available to encounter.

Free and paid GO Pass tracks offer Mewtwo encounters, bonus Candy, XP, and exclusive Legendary rewards.

Deluxe GO Pass grants extra encounters, Candy XL, and increased milestone bonuses for dedicated Trainers.

It's a year of anniversaries. Not only is it Pokémon GO's 10th anniversary, but it is the entire franchise's 30th anniversary. We're getting a pair of major events to celebrate all of this, beginning with this Kanto-themed announcement.

Here's what's happening for the Pokémon 30th Anniversary event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Nothing this time. It's a Kanto throwback.

Nothing this time. It's a Kanto throwback. Shiny release: Nothing new, but remember that, beginning in March, all evolved forms of species that were previously released as Shiny can now be encountered Shiny in the wild.

Nothing new, but remember that, beginning in March, all evolved forms of species that were previously released as Shiny can now be encountered Shiny in the wild. Wild Spawns: Any species originally discovered in the Kanto region, except for Mewtwo and Mew, can be encountered in the wild during the event. Yes, that even includes the Legendary birds. Their appearances in the wild will be based on their natural habitat. The regional species (Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros) will remain regional. All Kanto species can be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Any species originally discovered in the Kanto region, except for Mewtwo and Mew, can be encountered in the wild during the event. Yes, that even includes the Legendary birds. Their appearances in the wild will be based on their natural habitat. The regional species (Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, and Tauros) will remain regional. All Kanto species can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Event bonuses: Ditto Changeup: Ditto are changing into different Pokémon in the wild during the event. Field Research: You may encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, Magikarp, and Eevee. All can be Shiny. You may also earn Rare Candy, Silver Pinap Berries, or Golden Razz Berries.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Pikachu wearing Red's hat (can be Shiny), Pikachu wearing Leaf's hat (can be Shiny) Three-Star Raids: Venusaur (can be Shiny), Charizard (can be Shiny), Blastoise (can be Shiny)

GO Pass: Available Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time. GO Pass: Encounter with Mewtwo (can be Shiny) Encounters with Pokémon first discovered in the Kanto region Candy Major Milestone Bonuses: Tier 1: 2× Catch Candy Tier 2: 2× Catch XP GO Pass Deluxe: Mewtwo Candy XL Additional encounters with even more Pokémon first discovered in the Kanto region, including Articuno (can be Shiny), Zapdos (can be Shiny), and Moltres (can be Shiny) Rare Candy More Major Milestone Bonuses: Tier 1: 3× Catch Candy Tier 2: 3× Catch XP Niantic writes: "A GO Pass is a free, limited-time progression track available during a specified period. By collecting GO Points, you can increase your rank to earn rewards. Trainers will automatically receive GO Pass: Pokémon 30th Anniversary on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can collect GO Points and rank up to get additional rewards through Monday, March 9, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Additionally, from Saturday, March 7, at 12:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, at 7:59 p.m. local time, there's no daily limit for how many GO Points you can earn! For US$7.99, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe, a paid version of the GO Pass that offers upgraded rewards and faster progression. For US$9.99*, Trainers can upgrade to the GO Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks to also automatically earn enough GO Points to reach Rank 11. While progressing through the GO Pass Deluxe, you'll be able to claim all of the rewards from both the free GO Pass and GO Pass Deluxe. You can upgrade to a GO Pass Deluxe at any time and still collect rewards from previously unlocked ranks. Rewards unlocked in the GO Pass will expire on Sunday, March 15, at 7:59 p.m. local time, so be sure to claim your rewards before they're gone."

Available Tuesday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 9, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

