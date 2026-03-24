Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, concert, Helvepic, tour, warcraft, World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music

World of Warcraft Announces 20th Anniversary Concert Series

World of Warcraft will be taking their symphonic anniversary concert on the road with a new world tour that kicks off this Fall

Article Summary World of Warcraft marks its 20th anniversary with a global orchestral concert tour starting Fall 2026.

Swiss company Helvepic and Blizzard bring the live symphonic experience to North America, Europe, and Asia.

Concerts will showcase music from across WoW's legacy, including hits from Dragonflight and classic expansions.

Major cities on the tour include Paris, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, and more, with more dates TBA.

Swiss concert production company Helvepic has teamed with Blizzard Entertainment to bring the World of Warcraft Orchestral Concert live to the world. The tour will be called World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music and will feature a touring orchestra across North America, Europe, and Asia, starting in the Fall. The show will play some of the greatest tracks from the history of the MMORPG for fans to enjoy in a formal setting, and might come with a surprise or two along the way. We have more details and full tour dates for you below.

A Symphonic Experience Awaits With World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music

Originally developed and produced in Switzerland, the symphonic concert series finally embarks on a tour around the globe, bringing one of gaming's most iconic musical legacies to audiences around the world. The announcement comes as Blizzard Entertainment celebrates its 35th anniversary, with Helvepic joining the milestone through a global live concert experience honoring two decades of World of Warcraft. Following the success of its inaugural concert series in Switzerland in September 2024, which celebrated the franchise's 20th anniversary, Helvepic now expands the production to international stages worldwide.

To deliver the tour globally, Helvepic is collaborating with leading international distribution partners SOHO Live and ESK. The tour will visit major cities including Paris, Los Angeles, London and more, with additional dates and territories to be announced. Celebrating the legacy of one of the world's most beloved MMORPGs, World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music bridges generations of players through a concert program featuring music from across the franchise's history, from World of Warcraft to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Developed with meticulous attention to artistic detail for fans of the franchise and newcomers alike, the Swiss-produced concert reflects a high level of craftsmanship and production quality while scaling to a global touring format.

World Tour Dates

North America

Los Angeles, CA — Intuit Dome — September 10, 2026

Dallas, TX — Texas Trust CU Theatre — September 16–17, 2026

Las Vegas, NV — Resorts World Theatre — September 19–20, 2026

Chicago, IL — Auditorium Theatre — September 22–23, 2026

Denver, CO — Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre — September 27, 2026

Newark, NJ — Prudential Center — September 30, 2026

Europe

Paris — Zénith Paris — May 8, 2026

Lyon — Halle Tony Garnier — May 9, 2026

Luzern — KKL Luzern — October 2–3, 2026

Londres — Royal Albert Hall — October 25, 2026

Birmingham — Symphony Hall — October 31, 2026

Asia

Singapore — Esplanade Theatre — November 19, 2026

Kaohsiung — TBA Venue — December 12, 2026

Bangkok — TBA

Shanghai — TBA

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