Regieleki Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Delightful Days

Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, Regieleki, & Regigigas return to Pokémon GO Raids this June. Defeat Regieleki with this guide.

Article Summary Regieleki returns to Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids during the Delightful Days season event in June.

Top Regieleki counters include Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, and Landorus with Ground-type moves.

Two trainers with top Pokémon can defeat Regieleki; bringing three or more players is safest for most groups.

Shiny Regieleki odds are 1 in 20; 100% IV stats are CP 1602 (normal) and CP 2002 (weather boosted).

The June, July, and September season of Pokémon GO, titled Delightful Days, has now begun. This season will focus on the build-up and aftermath of the global Pokémon GO Fest 2025 mega event. For the first month of Delightful Days, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Bulu, Groudon, Kyogre, and Cobalion, with Shadow Raids featuring Regice on the weekends. There will also be a special week of Raids featuring the Titans: Regice, Regirock, Registeel, Regidrago, and Regieleki. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Abomasnow, Mega Manectric, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Aggron. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Regieleki, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Regieleki Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Regieleki counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Regieleki with efficiency.

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Black Kyurem: Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock

Golurk: Mud-Slap, Earth Power

White Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Icde Burn

Rhydon: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Krookodile: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Regieleki can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Regieleki will have a CP of 1602 in normal weather conditions and 2002 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

