Road To The Masters Invitational Happening On April 2 Golfing esports players rejoice! EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters will be taking place on April 2nd, 2023.

The Augusta National Golf Club and EA Sports announced the EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters event will be taking place on April 2. As part of the festivities for the actual Masters tournament for the pGA, the two entities will get together to hold a special celebrity competition to play a virtual tournament inside the game, on the very course the pros will be competing on. The event will take place on Sunday, April 2nd, from 6-8pm EDT across multiple platforms and channels. Those include Masters.com; @TheMasters on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook; @EA on Twitch; @EASPORTSPGATOUR on Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube; @EASPORTS on Facebook; ESPN+; and the ESPN app. Plus, an edited recap version is to air on April 5th on ESPN2 at 7pm EDT. You can read more about the event below.

A cross-section of participants from the worlds of sports, entertainment, gaming and social media will convene in Augusta National's Press Building in front of a live audience to play EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters, which will be available worldwide on Friday, April 7. The full list of participants will be revealed at a later date. A crew of four broadcasters will deliver commentary throughout the event. Rich Lerner of Golf Channel will serve as the host, while Amanda Renner of CBS and ESPN's Michael Collins and Marty Smith will provide live analysis. Four teams of two will play in an alternate-shot format on EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters. Following nine holes, the top two teams will advance to a three-hole, alternate-shot final round at Amen Corner, hole Nos. 11-13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Road to the Masters Invitational is a private event and tickets are not on sale. The audience will be through invitation only and include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Augusta and the First Tee of Augusta. Expected guests also include the winners of the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion Harrison Crowe, 2023 Latin America Amateur champion Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, and competitors from the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur. EA Sports PGA Tour: Road to the Masters will launch the week of the 87th Masters Tournament, with an early access release on Tuesday, April 4 and worldwide launch on Friday, April 7. Proceeds of the video game sales earned by Augusta National will be contributed to the Masters Tournament Foundation and support its work to grow interest in golf around the world.