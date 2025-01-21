Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jollypunch Games, RoboDunk
RoboDunk Releases New Launch Trailer With Console Version
RoboDunk has finally been released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as we have a new trailer showing off this version of the game
Article Summary
- RoboDunk arrives on Xbox and PlayStation, expanding its reach from PC and Switch.
- Experience a unique blend of NBA Jam and Rogue Legacy with thrilling combat dunkball action.
- Discover numerous robots and unlock skills in a dynamic roguelite campaign with every match varying.
- Enjoy single-player or co-op gameplay, with explosive dunks and unpredictable stage hazards.
Indie game developer and publisher Jollypunch Games released a new trailer for RoboDunk this morning, as the game comes to Xbox & PlayStation. The game has already been out for a year and a half on PC and Switch, as you play a roguelike version of basketball featuring robots. Now, the other consoles finally have a shot at those two versions that were released this morning. Enjoy the trailer!
RoboDunk
RoboDunk is NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots. A combat dunkball game with sky-high dunks, satisfying tackles and explosive weapons. A roguelite campaign where every match is different, and you can buy the next permanent upgrade even if you die. Smash and blast in the replayable single-player and coop campaign: buy robots, upgrade their stats, and unlock tons of new skills. Choose your path among different opponents, traps, and rewards. Up to 4 players versus where every match is different! JUST…ONE…MORE…DUNK!
- EVERY MATCH IS DIFFERENT: Choose your path among randomized matches with unique rewards, rules, traps, and opponents.
- TONS TO UNLOCK: Massive skill tree and many robots to discover with their own upgrade tree.
- GROW YOUR TEAM: Your bots level up and gain new skills and stat boosts after every victory.
- COLLECT THE LORE: Piece together info on the Gods and why DUNK is the meaning of life.
- SINGLE PLAYER AND FULL CO-OP: A friend can drop in/out whenever you want.
- MASSIVE DUNKS: Charge a max power jump, leap from mid-field, and press just at the right time to explode the hoop.
- POWERFUL WEAPONS: Ram the enemy or shoot them with unique weapons, from classic lasers to falling pans and shock rings.
- NEW MODS EACH ROUND: Choose temporary skills and upgrades that change the game at every round: double jumps, shocking passes, ammo multiplier,s and more.
- STAGE HAZARDS: Avoid or exploit stage dangers like spiky rollers, tornados, jump pads, and meteors.