Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jollypunch Games, RoboDunk

RoboDunk Releases New Launch Trailer With Console Version

RoboDunk has finally been released for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as we have a new trailer showing off this version of the game

Article Summary RoboDunk arrives on Xbox and PlayStation, expanding its reach from PC and Switch.

Experience a unique blend of NBA Jam and Rogue Legacy with thrilling combat dunkball action.

Discover numerous robots and unlock skills in a dynamic roguelite campaign with every match varying.

Enjoy single-player or co-op gameplay, with explosive dunks and unpredictable stage hazards.

Indie game developer and publisher Jollypunch Games released a new trailer for RoboDunk this morning, as the game comes to Xbox & PlayStation. The game has already been out for a year and a half on PC and Switch, as you play a roguelike version of basketball featuring robots. Now, the other consoles finally have a shot at those two versions that were released this morning. Enjoy the trailer!

RoboDunk

RoboDunk is NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy with robots. A combat dunkball game with sky-high dunks, satisfying tackles and explosive weapons. A roguelite campaign where every match is different, and you can buy the next permanent upgrade even if you die. Smash and blast in the replayable single-player and coop campaign: buy robots, upgrade their stats, and unlock tons of new skills. Choose your path among different opponents, traps, and rewards. Up to 4 players versus where every match is different! JUST…ONE…MORE…DUNK!

EVERY MATCH IS DIFFERENT: Choose your path among randomized matches with unique rewards, rules, traps, and opponents.

Choose your path among randomized matches with unique rewards, rules, traps, and opponents. TONS TO UNLOCK: Massive skill tree and many robots to discover with their own upgrade tree.

Massive skill tree and many robots to discover with their own upgrade tree. GROW YOUR TEAM: Your bots level up and gain new skills and stat boosts after every victory.

COLLECT THE LORE: Piece together info on the Gods and why DUNK is the meaning of life.

Piece together info on the Gods and why DUNK is the meaning of life. SINGLE PLAYER AND FULL CO-OP: A friend can drop in/out whenever you want.

A friend can drop in/out whenever you want. MASSIVE DUNKS: Charge a max power jump, leap from mid-field, and press just at the right time to explode the hoop.

Charge a max power jump, leap from mid-field, and press just at the right time to explode the hoop. POWERFUL WEAPONS: Ram the enemy or shoot them with unique weapons, from classic lasers to falling pans and shock rings.

Ram the enemy or shoot them with unique weapons, from classic lasers to falling pans and shock rings. NEW MODS EACH ROUND: Choose temporary skills and upgrades that change the game at every round: double jumps, shocking passes, ammo multiplier,s and more.

Choose temporary skills and upgrades that change the game at every round: double jumps, shocking passes, ammo multiplier,s and more. STAGE HAZARDS: Avoid or exploit stage dangers like spiky rollers, tornados, jump pads, and meteors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!