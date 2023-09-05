Posted in: Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: Porsche

Rocket League Season 12 Set To Launch On September 6

Check out the latest info and trailer for Season 12 of Rocket League, as Psyonix will release on September 6 with new Porsche additions.

Psyonix released new details this morning for the next season to come to Rocket League, as Season 12 will officially launch tomorrow, September 6. The season doesn't exactly have a set theme, just that the team will be helping celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Porsche with a few new additions to the lineup of cars, along with new areas to play in, rewards to snag, and more. We got the finer details for you below from the team.

"One of the most recognizable silhouettes in sports car history is coming to Rocket League: the Porsche 911 Turbo. This high-class powerhouse has both the style and the speed needed to create a legendary name for itself. Porsche celebrates their 75th anniversary this year, and the 911 is a timeless example of the automaker's beloved designs. You'll instantly unlock the in-game Porsche 911 Turbo when you purchase Rocket Pass Premium, but once you've tiered up a little, you'll also earn a version that can only be described as a wild, wide-bodied beast. The Porsche 911 Turbo RLE boasts super-sized fenders, an eye-catching lip splitter, and a stylish LED car logo on the rear. Even the turbo's famous tea tray spoiler receives a mammoth upgrade! Whichever ride you choose, both cars use the Dominus Hitbox and will keep you cruising with a high-speed connection. "

"In celebration of Porsche's 75th anniversary, the high-class and high-performance Porsche 911 Turbo (Dominus hitbox) headlines Season 12's Rocket Pass. The car will be unlocked immediately for players that get Rocket Pass Premium, and they can unlock an upgraded Porsche 911 Turbo RLE as they level up in the Rocket Pass."

A Brand New Arena Variant – Players can experience a world of digital disruption in Season 12's new Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena variant.

– Players can experience a world of digital disruption in Season 12's new Neo Tokyo (Hacked) Arena variant. The Return of Haunted Hallows – The spooky in-game event returns later this season. Stay tuned!

– The spooky in-game event returns later this season. Stay tuned! Season Rewards and More – Season 11 Competitive Rewards will be distributed shortly after Season 12 begins.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!