Rogue Glitch Ultra Receives New November Launch Date

The latest version of the game Rogue Glitch is on the way, as Rogue Glitch Ultra will be released this November with all-new content.

Indie game developer Lino Slahuschek and publisher Rarebyte have revealed a new release date for their upcoming game Rogue Glitch Ultra. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is an all-new version of the roguelite action platformer Rogue Glitch, with the caveat of having a ton of new content and options added to it to really make it "ultra." This includes new items, new characters, several new secret bosses, and what they're calling a complete visual overhaul to make the game crisper and more modern. You can see what kind of improvements they made in two and a half years as we have a new trailer for the game below, as it will officially be released on November 14.

"Rogue Glitch Ultra is packed with unlockable items, characters, and cosmetics to make every run a worthwhile one. Worry less about aiming with auto-targeting and more about landing your jumps and building the best loadout – throwing sponges at your foes, using a minion pistol to summon little helpers, firing projectiles from another dimension, or any of the other 150+ weapon options to advance in this hostile universe! By using the currency known as Malbytes, you'll be able to transform your existing characters into more powerful glitched evolutions as you proceed deeper into the unknown and meet an ominous being who wants to make a deal…

Play solo or with up to 4 players online.

Collect and evolve 150+ unique weapons and powerups that offer radically different playstyles.

Embody 18 character variants, each with upgrading stats and skins.

Auto-targeting lets you focus on platforming finesse and the perfect loadout.

Complete events to unlock a narrative about a video game world that is starting to glitch.

Experience the ultimate version of Rogue Glitch with Rogue Glitch Ultra, which features reworked graphics, all-new content, items, and boss fights.

