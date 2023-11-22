Posted in: AEW, Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke's | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling

AEW Fight Forever Launches Season 2 With The Acclaimed

THQ Nordic revealed the first wrestlers being added to AEW Fight Forever for Season 2, as The Acclaimed hit the mic as a tag team.

Article Summary THQ Nordic adds The Acclaimed tag team to AEW Fight Forever Season 2 roster.

New game patch fixes tag team addition issues, now including FTR and The Hardys.

Updated AEW Dynamite set with new graphics enhances Season 2 gaming experience.

Season 2 Pass offers savings on wrestler packs, hinting more content than Season 1.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have revealed the first wrestlers being added to Season 2 of AEW Fight Forever, as The Acclaimed join the roster. The season was kind of just dropped on everyone this morning, as you'll be getting Anthony Bowens and Max Caster as a team. Which we should emphasize the fact that they will be added to the game as a Tag Team, after the latest patch for the game finally corrects the issue of having to manually add FTR as a team after they were added to the game as individuals. (Although the game still has an issue with making Matt and Jeff Hardy as a team on its own.) The content also comes with an updated version of the AEW Dynamite set, as they have provided players with a current version with new graphics and settings around the ring. While they didn't specify if the old set would be retired, all of the assets to make it are still in the game in case that happens, so you still have the ability to recreate the classic Dynamite entrance if you see fit.

It should be noted that this is the only content that has been revealed so far for Season 2 of AEW Fight Forever, and it comes with a hefty price tag for just two characters and a new arena at $12. The Season 2 Pass is currently up for sale right now for $25, and considering the fact that all of the individual wrestler packs run from $8-12 from Season 1, snagging the Pass would be the far cheaper version. Especially when you consider how they only released a handful of characters for Season 1 when their roster was literally exploding with talent. They literally could have dropped 20 wrestlers in Season 1 and still had an entire roster to choose from. Hopefully Season 2 will be better this time around.

