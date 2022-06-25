Roller Champions Launches New Disco Fever Season

Ubisoft has launched a brand new season into Roller Champions this week as players can take part in the amazing Disco Fever. This event takes rollerskating back to a time when it was super popular, the '70s, with a futuristic twist because this is a futuristic competition. Relive the glory days of roller derby in this setting with fancy outfits, special maps, and more. On top of that, during the first weekend from June 25th at Noon ET to June 27th at Noon ET, all fans earned during that time period will be doubled for every player. We have more info on the event below.

Disco Fever brings new disco-themed maps, game modes and items to the free team PvP sports game. The new starting arena, Brooklyn Court, is now available, and two more rinks – Venice Beach Park and Liberty Arena – will become available on June 23rd and July 4th to players as they gather fans to become champions. In addition to the new maps, the Kickoff season's maps will remain available for everyone to enjoy. Disco Fever also introduces Arena 8, a fresh and exciting game mode set in an innovative rink, which will challenge both experienced players and newcomers.

To have fun and relax between matches, the skatepark now features two minigames, which will be introduced during the season for a limited time, Star Dash and Star Dash Supernova, where Roller Champions participants need to catch the most stars to gain fans and unlock rewards. With the launch of a new season, Roller Pass is back, and offers Disco-themed items in both free and premium tracks. As Disco Fever is longer than Kickoff Season, there are now twice as many tiers as before to let players customize their legendary athlete! Aside from new customization items, visual interface improvements, new songs and quality of life features await players with this update.