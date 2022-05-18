Roller Champions Set To Launch With First Season Next Week

Ubisoft announced today they will officially be launching Roller Champions along with the game's first season on May 25th, 2022. This one has been in the works for a long minute as the team behind it has been working to now just make a new title, and not just make a possible new esports game, but to create a fun sports title that was easy to pick up and learn. We'll see how well they did in about a week, but in the meantime you can check out what the game is all about in the latest trailer.

In Roller Champions, players compete in two teams of three to be the first to reach five points by throwing the ball in the goal. But there is more to it: the more laps you make around the elliptical arena, the more points you will get, provided your team maintains ball possession. Speed along the arena walls, use several tackling maneuvers efficiently and work with your teammates to claim victory over your opponents and roll up to glory.

By winning matches and climbing the leaderboards, the doors of increasingly renowned stadiums and leagues will open, all the way up to the Elite Champions' league. Along their journey, players will have the opportunity to gain fans, discover new maps, compete in time-limited game modes, and fully customize their Champion as they see fit. In addition to the many unlockable items, exclusive cosmetic rewards can be acquired with the Roller Pass each season.

Roller Champions can be played alone with similarly skilled opponents through the cross-play matchmaking system, or with friends. To pursue your quest to glory on the same profile wherever you are, cross-progression is also available on all platforms. And thanks to the skatepark, which acts as a social hub, players can meet up and practice, or simply enjoy a few minigames together.