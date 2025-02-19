Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Arrives On Xbox & PlayStation Next Month

Atari is bringing another classic title to modern consoles, as Xbox and PlayStation players will get to play RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

Article Summary RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition hits Xbox and PlayStation on March 20, 2025.

Experience classic thrills with enhanced features, two expansions, and a CoasterCam to ride every coaster.

Manage your ultimate amusement park with 300 rides, 500 scenery pieces, and 20 animals.

Create custom guests and dazzle visitors with MixMaster laser light and firework displays.

Atari announced this week that they're bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to modern consoles, as it arrives on Xbox and PlayStation this March. This is the Complete Edition, the same one that was released for PC back in 2020, only formatted to play for both consoles. We have more info here and the latest trailer showing off how it looks and plays, as the game arrives on March 20, 2025.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition

Build the park of a lifetime and rediscover the critically acclaimed rollercoaster simulation bestseller. Feel the thrill of a genre-defining classic, complete with two huge expansion packs. Whatever you want to create, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 gives you the tools and freedom to build the amusement park of your dreams. Control park finances, shops, services, and staff to succeed in dozens of scenarios. Become a true tycoon and embark on your promising new career, or create your ideal park without money woes in sandbox mode. Satisfy your guests' needs and keep your park running smoothly to succeed.

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 introduced several new gameplay features to the series, including the CoasterCam, which allows players to "ride" roller coasters and other rides, and the MixMaster, which allows the player to coordinate firework shows and time them to in-game music. Another park innovation appreciated by franchise fans is the guests, called "peeps," who arrive in groups and show variation in gender and age, including children, teenagers, and adults.

Ride the Rides: Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's signature coaster cam.

Ride your creations with RollerCoaster Tycoon 3's signature coaster cam. Packed Full of Content: You're free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise.

You're free to fill your bustling park with more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 scenery pieces, 60 shops and services, and 20 animals to rear and raise. Peep Designer: Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes.

Create your own guests and experience your creations through their eyes. MixMaster: Wow your visitors with custom laser light and firework displays to delight and dazzle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!