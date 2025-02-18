Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Universal, Zynga | Tagged: amblin entertainment, back to the future, SCR2, Universal Pictures

CSR2 Adds Back To The Future DeLorean In Special Crossover

CSR2 are holding a special crossover right now as they celebrate 40 yerars of Back To The Future with the DeLorean time machine

Article Summary Celebrate 40 years of Back To The Future with CSR2 and race the iconic DeLorean Time Machine.

Join themed events, a unique in-game narrative, and new competitions in CSR2's special crossover.

Drive your favorite cars in CSR2 and challenge global players in thrilling drag racing battles.

Explore CSR2's real car racing experience with a customizable lineup featuring top-tier manufacturers.

Zynga has revealed a brand new crossover happening in CSR2, as they are celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Back To The Future with a special car. Starting today, players can race in the classic DeLorean "Time Machine" from the trilogy, specifically the original version from the first film. It doesn't give you any bonuses or anything, it's just a cool cart to race in. We have more details below about the crossover.

Back To The Future DeLorean "Time Machine"

The iconic Time Machine comes to the hit mobile racing game CSR2 as a collectible, drivable vehicle in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's Back to the Future. In addition to collecting the film's legendary vehicle, players can also look forward to a custom Back to the Future-inspired in-game narrative and UI, as well as three new themed flash events and a new community competition. The collaboration is live in-game now, and CSR2 will continue to roll out additional events throughout the year.

"There is no picture car more recognizable and beloved as the Back to the Future Time Machine," said Zynga vice president of games Sam Cooper. "We can't wait for players to travel back in time, popping open those gullwing doors, hopping in, and gunning it to 88 as they compete in the four events we have planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future throughout the year."

CSR2

CSR2 is a real driving simulator that delivers hyper-real drag racing to the palm of your hand. In its 3rd iteration after CSR Racing and CSR Classics; CSR Racing 2 is a great mobile drag race game experience. With millions of players to date and extensive partnerships with the world's leading car manufacturers, this real car racing game is a fantastic driving simulator for motorized vehicles fans. Compete with players across the world in your custom-built cars, including Ferrari SF90 Stradale, McLaren Senna, Bugatti La Voiture Noire, and more. Race opponents in real-time driving games challenges. Team up with friends to form a crew and tune your rides for maximum speed! Free car games don't get more real than this! Join the club and download an awesome free cars game and get racing now

