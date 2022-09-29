Romancelvania Set To Be Part Of October's Steam Next Fest

Indie publisher 2124 Publishing and developer The Deep End Games revealed Romancelvania will be a part of October's Steam Next Fest. This one has been in development for a few years now, but not much has been said about it until this week. In fact, the last time the developers posted any video content of the game was back in November 2020 with the 10-minute video you see down at the bottom. The game will have you playing as a brooding Dracula looking for a new love as they have basically slapped Castlevania into the middle of a season of The Bachelor. You'll be looking for someone who can warm your cold heart instead of driving a steak through it. The game will have a free demo to play during the event, running from October 3rd-10th, and hopefully, during that time, the game will get a release date.

Romancelvania is a both a loving parody of Metroidvanias and fresh take on dating in games. Dive into this unforgettable action-dating experience, featuring in-depth weapon and magic based combat, exploration based platforming, and a cast of gorgeous monsters that will steal your heart. You play as the legendary playboy vampire himself, Drac, as he battles and romances his way across Transylvania. After being reluctantly recruited by the Grim Reaper to star in a "reality dating show," he's on a mission to find the world's most eligible monsters, get them to move into his party mansion, and restore his former glory by killing everything in his path along the way. Will Drac find "Love at first Bite", or will he discover "Love Sucks"?" Romance your way across Transylvania, encounter absurd monsters, discover new weapons, powerups and abilities, and more! Seek out and recruit new monster cast members, and invite them on outlandish dates and spend time getting to know these supernatural hotties.