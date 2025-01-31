Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Ant Studios, Rugby 25

Rugby 25 Receives New Official February Launch Date

Rugby 25 finally has a release date, as the game will be released next month in time to enjoy during the Six Nations Tournament

Article Summary Rugby 25 officially launches on February 13, 2025, during the iconic Six Nations Tournament.

Experience the thrill with over 140 licensed international teams and legendary stadiums.

Rugby 25 introduces top women's teams, featuring nations like New Zealand and USA.

Create custom players, teams, and stadiums with Big Ant Studios' "Academy" mode.

Nacon and Big Ant Studios have finally, after a few years of development and an Early Access period, given Rugby 25 a proper release date. The announcement was made today as the Six Nations Tournament kicks off in Europe, one of the longest-running rugby events in history. The game boasts that it will feature over 140 officially licensed international teams, legendary stadiums, as well as multiple tournaments. You can check out the latest trailer above, as the full game will drop on February 13, 2025.

Rugby 25

Welcome to the ultimate rugby video game experience, Rugby 25! Whether you're a seasoned pro or new to the sport, Rugby 25 immerses you in the fast-paced, hard-hitting action like no rugby video game before it. From the grassroots of local clubs through to the grand stages of the world's biggest international tournaments, every detail has been meticulously crafted to bring the excitement and intensity of the sport to your hands. Rugby 25 is where legends will be born and history made.

Since launching Rugby 25 into early access last June, the development team at Big Ant Studios has been working tirelessly to deliver new content each month, meeting with the best professional rugby players worldwide to recreate incredible likenesses of them in-game using photogrammetry technology. For the first time ever in a rugby game, Rugby 25 sees the inclusion of a substantial number of the best women's rugby teams in the world, including New Zealand, Ireland, Australia, Argentina, Italy, and the USA. Featuring multiple game modes for both single and multiplayer gaming, Rugby 25 also introduces the renowned Big Ant Studios "Academy" to rugby, enabling the community the freedom and creativity to create their own players, teams, and even stadiums. Playing your dream match in the stadium of your choice with your favorite team is now possible! The highly comprehensive career mode allows players to train their team, plan tournaments, manage rest periods, and develop game strategies to lead their team to victory.

