RuneScape: Dragonwilds Reveals New Dowdun Reach Region

A new region was revealed for RuneScape: Dragonwilds while the game is in Early Access, as we got a look at Dowdun Reach

Article Summary Dowdun Reach region revealed for RuneScape: Dragonwilds, launching in March with new quests and enemies.

Face Black Knights and Blue Dragons to craft mithril-tier gear and unlock new challenges in Dowdun Reach.

Fishing skill added; skill caps raised to 99, with future content for existing RuneScape Dragonwilds skills.

Upcoming regions Umbral Sands and Scorned Wilderness add new bosses, items, and environmental hazards.

Jagex revealed more new content coming to RuneScape: Dragonwilds while the game is in Early Access, as they introduced the Dowdun Reach region. The reveal took place during a livestream on Twitch, as they showcased the latest expansion of content in the works while they work to finish the game. We have more details below ans a quick trailer above, as it will arrive this Spring.

RuneScape Dragonwilds – Dowdun Reach: Madness of Zamorak

Scheduled to launch towards the end of March, Dowdun Reach is an area choking under the shadow of Zamorak, the God of Chaos. At its heart is a mountain fortress lost in the mists of long ago, now haunted by the twisted, tormented Black Knights. Focused on the fortified stronghold's labyrinthine halls, battlements, armouries, and inner chambers, players must complete layered quests, overcome its knights in deadly combat, and explore every hidden corner.

Those who dare push into the inner keep and beyond will uncover materials needed to craft mithril-tier gear and weapons, but nothing comes easily. Deeper within, an even greater challenge awaits: Blue Dragons. Dowdun Reach will also see a brand-new skill for players to max out, as Fishing makes its debut in RuneScape: Dragonwilds. The overall level cap for each skill in the game will also be increasing to 99, with content being retroactively added to existing skills in future content updates.

Umbral Sands: Fire of Fuzan

Coming this Summer, the vast desert region of the Umbral Sands comes to the game, bringing with it the blistering heat from the sun bearing down upon baking ground. Featuring a dangerously dynamic environmental system, players exposed to its rays will be drained of health, making their use of shade and the time of day critical for survival. But of course, while the daytime heralds the unbearable heat and attacks from the elemental Kot'Haar, nighttime brings with it new dangers for players to face…

Ruled by Fuzan, the Red Dragon General, the Umbral Sands will introduce a selection of iconic RuneScape items to the game, including Adamant tier gear, Red Dragonhide, and Yew Bows and Staffs, together with Icthlarin, the Demigod of the Underworld.

Scorned Wilderness: Rage of Kuldra

Due to launch in September 2027, Scorned Wilderness will bring the Kuldra Saga to a stunning conclusion as players face off against Kuldra, the God Eater. In addition to the major updates above, RuneScape: Dragonwilds will also receive monthly minor updates adding new quests and activities to the game as well as adding quality of life fixes.

