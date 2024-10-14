Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: halloween

RuneScape Launches Harvest Hollow 2024 Event For Halloween

RuneScape has a new update out now for Halloween, as they have launched the Harvest Hollow 2024 event to run through October

Article Summary RuneScape's Harvest Hollow 2024 adds spooky vibes, running now through November 4 with new content and quests.

Dive into 'Field of Screams' quest with the Horseman clan, facing bosses and earning Spooky Tokens.

Enjoy boosting skills in Archaeology, Thieving, and more with frightful activities and team ceremonies.

Discover new rewards like Horsemen Uniforms, Reaper Masks, and pets at Reynold's Harvest Boon shop.

Jagex has launched the annual Halloween update for RuneScape today, as players can enjoy Harvest Hollow 2024 over the next few weeks. Starting today and running all the way until November 4, the game will have a spookier vibe to it, featuring cosmetics and other additions to the world, along with a new quest to reinvigorate Gielinor's spooky spirit. We have more info below and a developer video above for the details, as the content is now live.

RuneScape – Harvest Hollow 2024

Explore the Harvest Hollow, a creepy new Halloween hub full of pumpkins, candles, campfires, and, er, tentacles, as you team up with one of the Five Horsemen of The Horseman clan for three weeks of hair-raising fun. Travel across Gielinor to frighten some familiar faces and reinvigorate them with Halloween spirit in the new seasonal quest 'Field of Screams,' as you take on a series of challenges set by the fearsome captains of The Horsemen clan to prove your passion for all things scary.

Set off on a terrifying trail through the Maize Maze, traversing fickle Agility shortcuts to capture dastardly implings and come face-to-face with three different bosses during the course of the event. Defeat each boss to get your hands on some Spooky Tokens, Clan Confections, and elusive Boss Drops. Take part in some frightful seasonal activities to boost your experience in Archaeology, Thieving, Prayer, and Summoning, and huddle up with your team in a weekly ceremony, where rewards will be granted to each player who contributes Clan Confections to their team's tally.

Speaking of rewards, discover terrifying new treats and returning classics, including new Horsemen Uniforms for each of the team captains, the new Ring of Frank, Frank's Shield, new Reaper Masks, new Boss Pet Skins, and two new pets – the Spirit of Harvest Scythe and Horses the Chicken. Head to Reynold's Harvest Boon shop to discover many of your favorite Halloween rewards from the last 15 years of RuneScape, and don't forget to participate in the Grim Harvest: Treasure Hunter Promo for access to multiple rewards, including a 5-part Necromancy Outfit and Ability Overrides.

