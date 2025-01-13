Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Beneath Scabaras' Sands

RuneScape Launches New Beneath Scabaras' Sands Quest

RuneScape has a brand-new quest available to play starting today, as you head to the deserts with Beneath Scabaras' Sands

Jagex has released a new quest for RuneScape today,m as players can head into the deserts for the Beneath Scabaras' Sands quest. The shorthand to this is that you're actually getting three quests in one, all of them tied together which will lead to a final confrontation with the Goddess of Destruction herself: Amascut. We have a snippet of their latest blog for you below to prepare you for the journey, and a dev video above telling us more, as the content is now live.

RuneScape – Beneath Scabaras' Sands

Even after stopping Amascut's evil plan to corrupt the sacred Gate of Elidinis, there is still much work to be done. Her devourers are still roaming the desert, stealing the souls of the living. It is time to return to the harsh Kharidian desert as you delve Beneath Scabaras' Sands to search for the god that does not want to be found… before the Devourer can sink her claws into him! The sands are stirring and corrupted scarab creatures have been sighted across the desert. The Pharaoh of Menaphos can't sit idly by and seeks assistance to find the God of isolation and wisdom. It is time to return to the Desert for a trilogy of quests leading up to the final confrontation with Amascut herself!

Beneath Scabaras' Sands is the antepenultimate (real word, I promise) quest in the Desert series, weaving together multiple storylines. To embark on this adventure, you'll need the following skill levels and completed these quests:

Ode of the Devourer

'Phite Club

87 Slayer

These are two lengthy quest chains in their own rights and so before the launch of Ode of the Devourer we released a blog to help get you on the right track, check it out if you need some guidance on your way to the Gate of Elidinis! Meanwhile, for 'Phite Club, you'll be tasked with completing a wide array of quests from RuneScape's earlier years—32 in total (well, 31 and partial completion of Garden of Tranquility, to be precise). That might sound like a lot—and it is—but there are only two larger hurdles you'll need to overcome to be able to complete all those quests.

The Menaphos Reputation System Various Skill Level Requirements

