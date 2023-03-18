Rusted Moss Looking To Hit Early Access In Q2 2023 After receiving a delay, Playism is aiming to release Rusted Moss for PC via Steam into Early Access as they work on the game.

Playism revealed this week they are planning to release Rusted Moss into Steam's Early Access as they're aiming to release the game in Q2 2023. The game originally was scheduled to come out soon, but the studio decided to push it back as they continue to work on this action Metroidvania, which has been inspired by folktales and desolate landscapes. You can check out the latest trailer below, along with a quote from the team about the delay.

Fern is a changeling set out on a mysterious mission while Fae invades the human realm. Players will use an intuitive grappling hook to fly across a hostile land while gunning down mechanical monstrosities. Journey across desolate landscapes drenched in melancholy; witness the remnants of humanity and their rusting iron inventions… Humanity is on the brink of collapse and will soon be invaded by faeries. In a desperate bid to survive, humans have empowered their own witches with stolen fae magic. But all is not lost, as the humans were deceived – for one of their own is not what she seems. The fae has stolen a human baby, and replaced it with something else… Raised by unsuspecting human parents, Fern is a changeling whose true loyalties have emerged. Alongside a mysterious shadow named Puck, she sets off on a journey to return fae to the world and end the Age of Men. Whose side will you choose – human or fae?

"We initially planned to release Rusted Moss in February, but we decided to delay [the] release to allow more time for the developers to polish and perfect the game. We apologize to all of you who were waiting for the release, but it is coming very soon, and we're confident that the extra time taken will give you an even more amazing experience with this 'Grapplevania.' Please look forward to further announcements!" said Shunji Mizutani, Executive Producer for Playism.