SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Urges Video Game Strike

While SAG-AFTRA members are currently voting on whether they'll strike against the gaming industry, Fran Drescher is encouraging the vote.

The latest news to come from the SAF-AFTRA strike focuses more on the video game industry, as leaders are encouraging its members to authorize a possible strike against the medium. In case you weren't already aware, on top of striking against TV and Film industries, along with the WGA, the actor's guild unanimously approved a vote by its members to determine if they would include interactive media as part of their efforts. That vote was started roughly two weeks ago, with the final date for members to cast their vote being September 25. But SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher isn't just waiting for everyone to get back to them, as she has actively been encouraging its members to vote for the strike.

Drescher took to Twitter/X to address the fact that it's almost been a year since the agreement between SAG-AFTRA and major gaming companies expired, and they still have not reached a proper deal that addresses the issues they have brought to the table. Specifically addressing the need for higher wages, as well as AI being used on voice and performance capture as a very real possibility for them to use an actor's talents once and then never again.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher dropping wisdom on our Interactive Media Agreement strike authorization! We're in this fight together. Eligible #SagAftraMembers: Vote YES at https://t.co/oqmI9vxvOL and let's secure our future. 💪🎮 pic.twitter.com/DZ0dBXTfVs — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The last time the union held a strike against interactive media was back in 2016, and based on previous statements made over the years, the deal they got either didn't do enough or nothing at all. With the momentum of the current TV and Film strikes happening in Hollywood, if they decided to strike against the gaming industry, it would be one of the biggest shifts in backing they've had in years and might push for actual change. However, that's all dependent on what the final vote will be. We're keeping an eye on the situation to see what develops.

