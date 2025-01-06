Samsung Reveals CES 2025 TV Lineup Ahead Of The Event

Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025

Samsung revealed what they have in store for CES 2025 this year, as they focus on 8K TVs, enhancements to their QLED and OLED line, and more for audio. Strictly looking at things from the gaming and entertainment perspective, they are trolling out new 8K TVs that are coming fully stocked with everything you need, including the addition of their own AI system. We have all of the notes from the company below of what they have going on for their TVs, which will be on display on the floor today.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs

Our lineup of Neo QLED 8K TVs are truly the best of the best and in 2025, we're introducing our two most impressive models yet: the QN990FQN990F and QN900F. Both ultra-premium TVs are packed with several firsts to deliver the pinnacle of immersive 8K viewing. After creating the industry's first OLED with Glare-Free technology, we're bringing this award-winning innovation to our 8K lineup, helping you enjoy our highest-resolution picture in any room, bright or dark. The QN990F will also feature a brand-new technology that will make cable clutter a thing of the past: the Wireless One Connect Box. The Wireless One Connect Box can transmit wirelessly up to 10 meters away, even with obstacles in its path. Leveraging WiFi7 and Omni-Directional Technology, it doesn't even need to face your TV to transmit an 8K resolution at up to 120Hz.

We're also providing access to the Samsung Art StoreSamsung Art Store on the QN990F, QN900F and several other models across our 2025 lineup. Now, more buyers than ever can create a gallery-like experience in their homes with access to 3,000+ pieces from renowned museums and institutions across the globe. Owners of 2025 Samsung Neo QLED 8KsNeo QLED 8Ks, , Neo QLED 4KsNeo QLED 4Ks, , QLEDsQLEDs and The FrameThe Frame will all be able to display works of art from The Met, The MoMA, Musée d'Orsay and so many more. Furthering this design-focused aesthetic, the QN900F will feature a new Metal Frame design that beautifully compliments your space and adds an entirely new option to our 8K lineup.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs

Our most expansive Neo QLED 4K lineup to date includes the QN90F, QN80F and QN70F. Each provide the powerful and cinematic 4K experience you've come to expect from Samsung. The flagship QN90F will feature Glare-Free Technology for distraction-free viewing across every environment. Meanwhile, integration with the advanced NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor powers features like 4K AI Upscaling Pro and improved picture quality. For gamers, a 165Hz refresh rate powers a smooth, uninterrupted and lag-free picture. The QN90F will also boast a 115" Class size, our largest ever consumer display. And thanks to Supersize Picture Enhancer, this massive size won't mean blurrier visuals. Supersize Picture Enhancer optimizes picture quality for the ultra-large screen, so you can go bigger without the blur.

The QN80F will also be available in up to a 100" class size100" class size, offering another premium option for enjoying your favorite movies and content on an immense, immersive screen. Newly upgraded from the Q70D, the QN70F offers a new entry-point into the Samsung Neo QLED portfolio. All three models are loaded with AI features like Click to Search, Samsung Food and Live Translate to deliver a more informed, more connected and simply more fun TV viewing experience.

OLED TVs

As the fastest growing OLED TV brand, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of OLED innovation with our 2025 lineup: the S95F, S90F and S85F. We've built the flagship S95F with an upgraded AI processor, improved our industry-first OLED Glare-Free technology and made it brighter than ever before. With the S95F, glare from overhead lighting, floor lamps and sunshine will be even less noticeable than before thanks to a lower reflection rate. Now, the screen provides an even better viewing experience while maintaining its Pantone-validated colors, pure blacks and bright whites.

And, knowing that nearly 60 percent of Samsung OLED owners game at least once a month, the S95F will offer a 165Hz variable refresh rate that gives every gamer a competitive edge. Plus, the S95F boasts even better brightness than its predecessor, solidifying it as the world's brightest OLED. And, its advanced NQ4 AI Gen 3 Processor optimizes contrast, brightness, depth and color for extraordinary detail across every scene. All told, the S95F offers the most realistic picture ever possible on an OLED TV.

Lifestyle

The Frame is recognized as the first-of-its-kind – a TV that lets you enjoy your favorite content while it's on and transforms into breathtaking artwork when it's off. Beyond its beautiful design and customizable bezels, The Frame is the slimmest art TV out there – sitting flush against your wall, just like a piece of art. And with the Samsung Art Store, you can access thousands of renowned works spanning styles, time periods and geographic locations. Just this year, we've released several collections with Art Basel Miami Beach, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Marimekko and many more. The Frame is also the only art TV with Pantone ArtfulColor validation – so every artwork looks exactly as the artist intended.

Not only that, but The Frame is even UL certified for its Anti-Reflection with Matte Display, limiting light distraction and helping your favorite works appear even more true-to-life. Sitting alongside The Frame in our 2025 art TV lineup, The Frame Pro will make it even easier to upgrade your space and compliment your aesthetic, delivering a personal art gallery, immersive entertainment hub and premium gaming center, all in one, fully customizable TV.

The Frame Pro will sport a Neo QLED display, delivering boosted brightness and enhanced contrast, ensuring your favorite art AND your favorite shows always look their best – even in bright environments. It also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making this 2025 offering a gaming powerhouse on a museum quality screen. As far as design, The Frame is well-known for its ability to seamlessly blend with your décor and elevate any aesthetic. The Frame Pro takes that idea a step further with the new Wireless One Connect Box – eliminating messy cable management, simplifying installation and reducing distractions from the gallery-worthy picture. The Frame and The Frame Pro will be a core part of our Samsung lifestyle portfolio, alongside The Premiere, The Terrace, The Freestyle 2nd Gen and much more.

Audio

The 2025 audio lineup from Samsung features refreshed designs and AI-powered enhancements that give you more ways than ever to amp up the sound. The 2025 flagship HW-Q990F ships with a new subwoofer that's less than half the size of its predecessor, while delivering even more powerful audio. The result with this 11.1.4 channel, Dolby Atmos soundbar is clearer, richer and more effortless sound, free of unnecessary distraction. The sleek HW-QS700F can be placed either as a table-top or tilted 90 degrees when mounted for a cleaner, clearer look on your wall. Whatever your preference, this convertible soundbar optimizes sound based on its setup, delivering powerful audio from every angle.

On the AI front, Active Voice Amplifier Pro boosts dialogue over background noise to ensure you never miss a moment. QQ–Symphony ProSymphony Pro analyzes your audio through your Samsung Confidential Samsung TV's AI processor, providing even more detailed surround sound that places you at the center of the action. Samsung will offer an expanded lineup of Q-Symphony Pro compatible devices in 2025, including two new B-Series soundbars, the HW-B750F and HW-B650F.

