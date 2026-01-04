Posted in: Conventions, Events, Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Technology, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2026, tv

Samsung Unveils World's First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV For CES 2026

Samsung held their First Look presentation tonight ahead of CES 2026, where they unvbeiled their new 130-inch Micro RGB TV

Samsung has revealed one of its first items that will be on display at CES 2026 this week furing their First Look 2026 presentation and livestream, as it unveiled the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV. As you can see here, this thing is so massive it needs its own frame to hold it up, as you're getting both an interesting and advanced design direction fromt he company when it comes to their line of ultra-premium displays. We have the full details below as this will be on display at Samsung's Exhibition Zone in Las Vegas at the Convention Center from January 6-9.

Samsung 130-Inch Micro RGB TV

The Micro RGB TV's commanding scale, next-generation color technology, and striking design approach reflect Samsung's longstanding leadership in engineering excellence, united with premium aesthetics. With a monumental frame and improved audio performance, the 130-inch display is intentionally designed to appear less like a television and more like a vast, immersive window that visually expands the room. The TV offers a modern, gallery-inspired aesthetic through the Timeless Frame, a modern evolution of Samsung's 2013 Timeless Gallery design, now with a refined frame that embodies the philosophy of "technology as art." Inspired by the frame of a grand architectural window, the ultra-large screen appears to float within its borders, transforming the TV into an artistic centerpiece that shapes the room. Sound integrated into the display's frame is carefully balanced to the screen's size, so picture and audio feel naturally connected in a space.

The 130-inch Micro RGB model features Samsung's most advanced Micro RGB innovations to date. Powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro, and Micro RGB HDR Pro, it leverages AI to enhance dull tones and refine contrast, delivering vivid color and subtle detail across bright and dark scenes alike for realism and picture fidelity. The display elevates picture performance with Micro RGB Precision Color 100, delivering 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut. Certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for precise Micro RGB color reproduction, it produces finely controlled hues that appear true to life on screen. The 130-inch model also includes Samsung's proprietary Glare Free technology, which minimizes reflections, further preserving clear color and contrast across a variety of lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.

The product supports HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio to provide an enhanced picture and sound quality, as well as Samsung's enhanced Vision AI Companion, enabling conversational search, proactive recommendations, and access to AI features and apps such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

