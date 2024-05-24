Posted in: Games, Samurai Shodown, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Rollback Netcode

Samurai Shodown Announces Rollback Netcode For PC & Consoles

SNK is finally implimenting rollback netcode for Samurai Shodown, happening across consoles and PC platforms, effective immediately.

SNK has announced a brand-new update for Samurai Shodown, as players will now see rollback netcode added to the game for online battles. This is essentially added support to the previous update, as it covers PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store, while the previous one simply covered Steam. For most players, you won't see much of a chance to play the game, but for those with lower internet connections, the difference will be instant as you'll see improved connections and gameplay when online.

Samurai Shodown Rollback Netcode

Players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation platforms can now enjoy the same enhanced online functionality Steam players received in a similar update late last year. Please note that the Nintendo Switch version and Xbox One version are not part of this update. The update is now available for PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S, and Epic Games Store platforms. PC players can continue to enjoy the recently implemented rollback netcode update via Steam.

Samurai Shodown, known as Samurai Spirits in Japan, is SNK's popular weapon-based fighting series and has enjoyed worldwide success since its first release in 1993. As one of the earliest fighting games focused on weapon-based combat, the long-running series set in feudal-era Japan features 12 mainline titles, several spin-offs, animation, and manga adaptations. Ten years have passed since the last series installment, and it is now time for Samurai Shodown to return in a brand-new game featuring high-end visuals and gameplay! Faithfully reproducing the game mechanics and atmosphere that contributed to the success of the series, Samurai Shodown includes a revolutionary feature that learns players' game actions and patterns in order to create CPU-controlled "ghost" characters. With its story set one year before the very first installment, warriors and combatants from various backgrounds and with their own goals are about to battle to fulfill their destinies!

