Sand Land Releases New Sandstorm Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Bandai Namco has a new trailer out this week for Sand Land, as they show off the Sandstorm trailer ahead of the game's launch.

Join Beelzebub and crew in a quest for water across Sand Land's desert wastelands.

Experience a blend of on-foot and vehicular combat alongside immersive story exploration.

Meet the characters: Beelzebub, Rao, Thief, Lucifer, General Are, and Supreme Commander Zeu.

Bandai Namco has a new trailer out this morning for the upcoming release of Sand Land as we dive into the sandstorm ahead of the game's launch. And when we say sandstorm, we mean it, as they have basically made a music video to the tune of "Sandstorm" from Darude. Just kick back and enjoy the 90 seconds of fun, as the game will be out on April 26, 2024.

Sand Land

In Sand Land, Beelzebub and his rag-tag crew of demons and humans must roam the wastelands on foot or in various combat-capable vehicles to uncover the many secrets dragging down this post-apocalyptic world. Traverse the desert on foot or in vehicles, experience an exciting mix of action, hand-to-hand and vehicular combat, uncover secrets to overcome obstacles, and take on a diverse assortment of mighty foes in order to save the day – and ultimately get un-grounded by your father, Lucifer, so you can play video games again.

Beelzebub: The Fiend Prince himself is taking to the desert wastelands in search of water. Though he typically seeks the latest video games or the perfect prank to play on his friends, Beelzebub is taking on a more heroic role with Rao to help all the inhabitants of the wasteland.

The Fiend Prince himself is taking to the desert wastelands in search of water. Though he typically seeks the latest video games or the perfect prank to play on his friends, Beelzebub is taking on a more heroic role with Rao to help all the inhabitants of the wasteland. Rao: Sporting a jaunty hat paired with a mean pair of shorts and knee-high socks to complete his off-duty but ready-for-action look, Rao is one of the good guys. Tired of seeing his fellow humans suffer under the King of Sand Land's water hoarding, it's Rao who seeks out the help of the demons to try and find fresh water.

Sporting a jaunty hat paired with a mean pair of shorts and knee-high socks to complete his off-duty but ready-for-action look, Rao is one of the good guys. Tired of seeing his fellow humans suffer under the King of Sand Land's water hoarding, it's Rao who seeks out the help of the demons to try and find fresh water. Thief: One of Beelzebub's loyal advisors and a crafty demon in general, Thief naturally has a penchant for stealing. But on top of his sticky fingers, Thief is also as strong as he is wise. He can use his cunning intellect to help the group overcome any obstacle in their path.

One of Beelzebub's loyal advisors and a crafty demon in general, Thief naturally has a penchant for stealing. But on top of his sticky fingers, Thief is also as strong as he is wise. He can use his cunning intellect to help the group overcome any obstacle in their path. Lucifer: Beelzebub's father and the king of all demons, Lucifer is the one spurring on Beelzebub to take on Rao's request (and forbidding him from playing video games until he finishes his tasks).

Beelzebub's father and the king of all demons, Lucifer is the one spurring on Beelzebub to take on Rao's request (and forbidding him from playing video games until he finishes his tasks). General Are: As one of the top soldiers in the Sand Land Royal Army, General Are is a persistent thorn in the side of Rao.

As one of the top soldiers in the Sand Land Royal Army, General Are is a persistent thorn in the side of Rao. Supreme Commander Zeu: Players will have to learn more about Supreme Commander Zeu as they progress through the story, but it would be safe to assume that Zeu is one bad dude.

