Sci-Fi Author Alan Dean Foster To Bring His Titles To Gaming

Alan Dean Foster will be bringing his Midworld series, as well as other novels and titles, to video games in a new partnership

It was announced this morning that sci-fi author Alan Dean Foster has partnered with the newly founded international studio Pomme to bring some of his works to the world of video games. Foster is primarily known for his Midworld series, but he's also worked on several well-known franchises for one-off titles and written several standalone books as well. Nothing has been confirmed for plans for what will happen at the moment; it's just an announcement to let people know plans are in the works. We have more information released from this morning for you to check out below.

Alan Dean Foster x Pomme

A New York Times best-selling author, Foster has written several book series, over 20 standalone novels, plus novelisations of movie scripts including Star Wars, Alien, Terminator, Transformers and Star Trek. His agreement with Pomme will see at least 14 of his works to games, including previously published novels and eight unpublished works, released in a series called 'Alan Dean Foster Presents…'. The first will be an adaptation of Midworld – the book that launched Humanx Commonwealth, which will be published by Pomme's publishing arm Sunset Sugar Studios on PC via Steam in 2026.

Pomme was founded by industry veteran Darryl Still, formerly an executive at Atari, EA, Nvidia, and Kiss, and has notched up over 40 years in the industry. He is joined by respected Canadian industry exec Jillian Mood who has worked with Canada Game Expo, Ottawa Game Jam, Bendy & the Ink Machine and on over 30 games, who will head up Marketing and HR for the company; plus James Deputy who has project managed many games for Kiss over the 12 years that Still was CEO for the company; and Mateo Młodowski, developer of the hugely successful Pixel Puzzles franchise and Development Director at Sunset Sugar Studios, Pomme's publishing arm.

