Sci-Fi Turn-Based Deckbuilder Starless Abyss Announced For 2025

Science and the occult come together in Starless Abyss, a new sci-fi deckbuilder game coming to PC via Steam sometime in 2025

Indie game developer Konafa Games and publisher No More Robots have announced their latest game, Starless Abyss, which will arrive in 2025. This is a pretty interesting concept as the story puts you in command of a ship defending humanity against gods from another dimension, using the combined forces of science and the ways of the occult. They've woven deckbuilding into turn-based combat based around a few roguelike mechanics and a deep sc i-fi story. The game doesn't have a release date yet; we only know it will be out sometime in 2025. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer with an introduction to the story above and more info below.

Starless Abyss

Earth has fallen. Science and the Occult have united forces to brace for the arrival of the Eldritch. But will the efforts against this strange, alien race be enough? Play as one of many Proximae used to help defend humanity in this turn-based, roguelike, intergalactic deck builder. You command a fleet of ships and plow through the space horrors. Successful missions reward you with new artifacts to upgrade your ships, D.I.C.E to help sway pivotal moments between missions, or cards from different factions, which can be collected, combined, and combo-ed to help destroy the eldritch beasts.

But the closer you get to the Outer Gods, the more your sanity depletes. You can try to fight it off… or just embrace the insanity and harness the power of the occult, utilizing ridiculously overpowered Ritual Cards. Try not to go too mad out there, yeah? With three acts per run, loads of different tentacle-y boss battles, over 160 cards, and 5 Proximas with different skills and attributes to unlock, upgrade, and master, there's a whole lot of game here. Your mission is simple: defend Earth and destroy the Outer Gods. May we be forgiven!

