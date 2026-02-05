Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribute Games, Universal Products & Experiences

Scott Pilgrim EX Confirmed For Early March Release

Check out the most recent trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX as the game has been slated for a PC and console release in early March

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX launches for PC and consoles in early March, confirmed by a new trailer.

Play as seven unique characters and fight through Toronto in an all-new action-adventure story.

Join up to four players in local or online drop-in/drop-out co-op multiplayer brawling chaos.

Experience original Anamanaguchi music, unlock upgrades, and master creative combat combos.

Tribute Games and Limited Run Games recently released a brand-new trailer for Scott Pilgrim EX, confirming the game's official release date. The team revealed that the title will launch for both PC and consoles on March 3, 2026. You can check out the latest trailer here as we wait out the next four weeks for it to arrive.

Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons and unleash over-the-top special attacks. Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

Seven Playable Characters: Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style.

Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters, each with their own distinct combat style. A Brand-New Adventure: Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. Madcap Melee Mayhem: Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos!

Master creative combos, wield wacky weapons, use your surroundings to your advantage and conquer the chaos! Power Up!: Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough!

Spend your hard-earned coins to customize your fighter! Equip special items and upgrade your stats to create a unique build for every playthrough! New Anamanaghuchi Music: Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure.

Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. Four-Player Co-Op Mayhem: Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

