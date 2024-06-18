Posted in: Game Hardware, Game Of Thrones, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: game of thrones, house of the dragon

Secretlab Re-Releases House Of The Dragon Chair For Season 2

Secretlab are giving Game of Thrones fans a chance to get the House of the Dragon chair again ahead fo the Season 2 premiere.

Article Summary Secretlab re-releases limited edition House Of The Dragon chair.

Celebrate Season 2 with Targaryen-inspired dragon scale design.

Join the Game of Thrones Collection frenzy before stock runs out.

Alaric Choo of Secretlab shares insight on franchise-inspired creation.

Secretlab has revealed that they are re-releasing one of their gaming chair designs for a limited time, as you can get your hands on the House Of The Dragon design. The entire purpose of this release is that Season 2 is set to launch shortly, so they want everyone they can to get in on this while they have supplies available. This was a unique Game of Thrones design that was released when the show first came out, and then left the shelves shortly after. Now, the team has a limited quantity of them back in stock if you decide you want to honor the house.

Secretlab x House of the Dragon

Embellished with elaborate dragon scale leather which was specially designed for the Secretlab House of the Dragon Edition, the chair is an ode to the Targaryens at the peak of their power in Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen. Their sigil is stitched on the front and back of the backrest in intricate red and white embroidery with the regal silhouette of dragons outlined on its side wings, a fitting nod to the majestic creatures that marked the Targaryen dynasty. This chair will be the latest addition to the Secretlab Game of Thrones Collection, which sold out within days at launch, and had pre-orders booked up for months after it was brought back by popular demand.

"All of our designers are fans of the franchise, so when Warner Bros. Consumer Products asked us to create a House of the Dragon chair, we knew instinctively what it would take to create a product for fellow viewers, gamers, and fans around the world. It's almost second nature to us today, just like how Game of Thrones revolutionized TV shows," said Alaric Choo, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Secretlab

