Secretlab Reveals New Star Wars-Themed Jedi Design
Secretlab revealed a number of new designs for their line of gaming chairs, as you can now choose from a few Star Wars themes.
Article Summary
- Secretlab launches new Star Wars gaming chair designs, featuring Jedi and Sith themes.
- Choose from Ahsoka, Stormtrooper, Empire, and Boba Fett inspired chair skins.
- Secretlab TITAN Evo Series compatible SKINS for an instant, precise fit makeover.
- Jedi-inspired weave offers a unique look with the practicality of easy cleaning.
Secretlab revealed a new chair design for their gaming chair lineup, as you now have a new Star Wars-themed Jedi design to choose from. As you can see from the images below, they have five designs depending on what kind of fan you are, most of them already a part of the lineup. But now you have a new Jedi skin to add to the collection, alongside the Ahsoka design for Force users, Stormtrooper and Empire designs for the Dark Side, and a special Boba Fett design if you hate both and love bounty hunting. We have more info on the design below, as they are now live on their shop.
Secretlab x Star Wars
A must-have for those looking to master the ways of the Force. Imagine transporting yourself to a galaxy far, far away with a design that pays tribute to the iconic robes of the Jedi, leveraging a unique knit adapted from our soft and breathable SoftWeave Plus Fabric. Whether you fight for the light or dark, or are just a simple man making his way through the galaxy, there's a Secretlab chair or SKINS design for you. The Star Wars | Secretlab SKINS Jedi Edition joins the growing Star Wars | Secretlab Collection, featuring designs inspired by the Empire's stormtroopers and characters like former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano and notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett.
Designed for a precise fit on the Secretlab TITAN Evo Series, Secretlab SKINS premium chair sleeves can be slipped on in under three minutes, giving your chair a whole new look to match the occasion. Precision-mapped to envelop the Secretlab TITAN Evo, the Secretlab SKINS is engineered for an edge-to-edge fit, meaning every ergonomic curve remains as pronounced as ever. Protect your TITAN Evo Series chair from dirt and stains — and when needed, simply throw your Secretlab SKINS in the wash for easy cleaning. Featuring a unique jacquard weave inspired by the robe-like texture of a Jedi's garb, the sleeves have a one-of-a-kind weathered appearance that also calls to mind the rolling dunes of Tatooine — the planet where Luke Skywalker was raised, and Obi-Wan Kenobi watched over him.