Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: star wars

Secretlab Reveals New Star Wars-Themed Jedi Design

Secretlab revealed a number of new designs for their line of gaming chairs, as you can now choose from a few Star Wars themes.

Article Summary Secretlab launches new Star Wars gaming chair designs, featuring Jedi and Sith themes.

Choose from Ahsoka, Stormtrooper, Empire, and Boba Fett inspired chair skins.

Secretlab TITAN Evo Series compatible SKINS for an instant, precise fit makeover.

Jedi-inspired weave offers a unique look with the practicality of easy cleaning.

Secretlab revealed a new chair design for their gaming chair lineup, as you now have a new Star Wars-themed Jedi design to choose from. As you can see from the images below, they have five designs depending on what kind of fan you are, most of them already a part of the lineup. But now you have a new Jedi skin to add to the collection, alongside the Ahsoka design for Force users, Stormtrooper and Empire designs for the Dark Side, and a special Boba Fett design if you hate both and love bounty hunting. We have more info on the design below, as they are now live on their shop.

Secretlab x Star Wars

A must-have for those looking to master the ways of the Force. Imagine transporting yourself to a galaxy far, far away with a design that pays tribute to the iconic robes of the Jedi, leveraging a unique knit adapted from our soft and breathable SoftWeave Plus Fabric. Whether you fight for the light or dark, or are just a simple man making his way through the galaxy, there's a Secretlab chair or SKINS design for you. The Star Wars | Secretlab SKINS Jedi Edition joins the growing Star Wars | Secretlab Collection, featuring designs inspired by the Empire's stormtroopers and characters like former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano and notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Designed for a precise fit on the Secretlab TITAN Evo Series, Secretlab SKINS premium chair sleeves can be slipped on in under three minutes, giving your chair a whole new look to match the occasion. Precision-mapped to envelop the Secretlab TITAN Evo, the Secretlab SKINS is engineered for an edge-to-edge fit, meaning every ergonomic curve remains as pronounced as ever. Protect your TITAN Evo Series chair from dirt and stains — and when needed, simply throw your Secretlab SKINS in the wash for easy cleaning. Featuring a unique jacquard weave inspired by the robe-like texture of a Jedi's garb, the sleeves have a one-of-a-kind weathered appearance that also calls to mind the rolling dunes of Tatooine — the planet where Luke Skywalker was raised, and Obi-Wan Kenobi watched over him.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!