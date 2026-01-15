Posted in: Games, SEGA, Sonic The Hedgehog, Video Games | Tagged: sega, sonic the hedgehog

SEGA Celebrates The 35th Anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog

SEGA has announced they are celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, but they didn't reveal anything specific yet

Article Summary SEGA announces plans to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary throughout 2026.

Exciting activities teased, including fan events, live concerts, and exclusive merchandise.

Digital content set to highlight Sonic’s evolution and iconic adventures over the decades.

A brand-new narrative podcast and community gatherings will unite Sonic fans worldwide.

SEGA announced today that they are officially kicking off celebrations for the 35th Anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog. What exactly does that mean, you may ask? Well, we're not entirely sure at the moment. Like a lot of anniversary announcements made over the past few years from various companies, this is basically the first shot to let you know fun stuff us coming, complete with it's own trailer. But as far as the specifics of what we're going to see, they're holding off to reveal and release whatever's coming for later points in 2026. For now, we have the statement from the company below.

Sonic the Hedgehog – 35th Anniversary

2026 marks Sonic the Hedgehog's 35th anniversary, a thrilling milestone for one of the most legendary gaming and entertainment icons! For over three decades, Sonic has raced through generations and inspired fans with his unmatched speed, unstoppable energy and fearless spirit. Now, it's time to honor his incredible journey and celebrate the blue blur's countless adventures. Get ready to relive the excitement of Sonic's legacy as we celebrate 35 years of nonstop action!

Throughout the upcoming year, SEGA will roll out a high-energy slate of anniversary programs designed to celebrate Sonic's legacy while bringing fans together around the world. Planned activities include digital content highlighting Sonic's evolution across the decades, fan meet-ups and community gatherings, exclusive brand and retail partnerships featuring limited merchandise, museum pop-ups and art exhibits, live concert celebrations, and a brand-new narrative podcast.

"We're incredibly proud to celebrate 35 years of our beloved Sonic franchise with our fans," said Marcella Churchill, Vice President of SEGA/ATLUS Brand Marketing at SEGA of America. "This milestone is not just a reflection of our past, but also a look toward the future as we continue to innovate and grow. We want to bring our community together and create memorable experiences for all our fans throughout 2026!"

