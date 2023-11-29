Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights 2, Tower Of God: New World

Seven Knights 2 Crosses Into Tower of God: New World

Netmarble has brought two of its mobile games together fort a new crossover as Seven Knights 2 invades Tower Of God: New World.

Article Summary Netmarble's Seven Knights 2 characters join Tower of God: New World for a crossover event.

Unlock up to 400 collab summons and SSR Yeonhee plus new Ignition Weapons in the update.

Meet three new heroes: SSR+ Rachel, SSR Yeonhee & SSR Shane, each with unique abilities.

Participate in special Tower of God events for rewards like SSR Soulstones and new costumes.

Netmarble has decided to cross the streams as the characters of their mobile game Seven Knights 2 have crossed over into Tower of God: New World. This is a limited-time event with some very rare items going up for grabs while you play it, as you'll be able to jump into the fray with three characters from SK2. There will also be multiple events you can take part in going all the way until December 14. We have all the info for you below as the content is now live.

Seven Knights 2 Crossover

"Tower of God: New World players can experience new teammates along with enjoying up to 400 collab summons and SSR Yeonhee through this update. Included in this game update are Ignition Weapons (consisting of 5 parts and 3 ranks), allowing players to become stronger by utilizing this new equipment. Four designs are available, including Myeongwol, Bergamot, El, and Runda. These new weapons can be earned by entering the new Secret Floor content. During battles, players can use Restraint and clear the Restraint Quest to earn rewards, including Master Keys, Rare Shinsu Sea Whetstone, and Black Market Tickets."

SSR+ [Phoenix Incarnate] Rachel (Green Element, Ranged, Spear Bearer) has the power of the Phoenix Blaze and specializes in inflicting Critical Hit upon her enemies. Rachel is the Empress of the Blazing Desert on the continent of Asgar, head of the Agni family, and self-proclaimed "Phoenix Incarnate." She firmly believes in the concept of "noblesse oblige" and her every action reflects that belief.

(Green Element, Ranged, Spear Bearer) has the power of the Phoenix Blaze and specializes in inflicting Critical Hit upon her enemies. Rachel is the Empress of the Blazing Desert on the continent of Asgar, head of the Agni family, and self-proclaimed "Phoenix Incarnate." She firmly believes in the concept of "noblesse oblige" and her every action reflects that belief. SSR [Doomsday Herald] Yeonhee (Green Element, Supporter, Wave Controller) can cast a spell that makes her enemies fall asleep and deal AoE attacks. The oldest of the Four Lords, she spends most of her time in the dream realm on a never-ending search for eternal rest. From a young age, she was tormented by those who feared her mysterious powers and preferred the peace and calm of the dream realm. Yeonhee used her powers to rid herself of things that disturbed her sleep and now seeks places to nap in the Tower of God.

(Green Element, Supporter, Wave Controller) can cast a spell that makes her enemies fall asleep and deal AoE attacks. The oldest of the Four Lords, she spends most of her time in the dream realm on a never-ending search for eternal rest. From a young age, she was tormented by those who feared her mysterious powers and preferred the peace and calm of the dream realm. Yeonhee used her powers to rid herself of things that disturbed her sleep and now seeks places to nap in the Tower of God. SSR [Infernal Blademaster] Shane (Green Element, Warrior, Scout) is a master of the Demon Slaying Arts and 100 Ghost Chaotic Dance skill. As a blademaster within the Crusaders, she received demonic powers to get revenge on the demons that massacred her family. Shane was a volunteer for a highly dangerous experiment that involved injecting humans with demonic power, and now wields that power to serve her quest for vengeance.

Tower of God: New World Events

Story Event [Knives Ready! Flames Set! The Royal Cook-Off is a Go] : Clear Story and Free stages which features Seven Knights teammates. Once the players clear in-game missions, Collab Tickets, SSR Soulstones and more rewards will be offered.

: Clear Story and Free stages which features Seven Knights teammates. Once the players clear in-game missions, Collab Tickets, SSR Soulstones and more rewards will be offered. Seven Knights Collab Summon: During the event period, players can summon only Seven Knights Collab teammates. Various items such as SSR Soulstones and Rapport items will be available.

During the event period, players can summon only Seven Knights Collab teammates. Various items such as SSR Soulstones and Rapport items will be available. Seven Knights Daily Festival: Clear all daily missions to earn rewards including Collab Tickets (x230), SSR+ [Phoenix Incarnate] Rachel and more.

Clear all daily missions to earn rewards including Collab Tickets (x230), SSR+ [Phoenix Incarnate] Rachel and more. Royal Cook-Off Story Event Exchange Shop: Players can use various items (Mushroom/Honeypot/Meat Chunk) and exchange them for rewards such as SSR Shane, Collab Tickets (x30), Pluck Gyetang's new costume and more.

Players can use various items (Mushroom/Honeypot/Meat Chunk) and exchange them for rewards such as SSR Shane, Collab Tickets (x30), Pluck Gyetang's new costume and more. Check-In Event: Check-in the game during the event period and receive a variety of rewards including SSR [Doomsday Herald] Yeonhee, Collab tickets (x40), SSR Seven Knights Teammate Selection Chest and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!