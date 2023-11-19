Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Releases New "Four Lords" Update

Netmarble has a new update out for Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as players can choose from a new set of lords with new content.

Article Summary Netmarble unveils Four Lords update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure.

New Hall Of Fame system rewards top players with exclusive profile frame.

Introduces three new heroes, joining Lu Bu to complete the Four Lords.

Explore Territory 10, Infinite Tower expansion, and new in-game events.

Netmarble has released a brand-new update for Seven Knights Idle Adventure this past week, as players can experience the content from the Four Lords. The new content will give you new characters to choose from, as well as a new Hall Of Fame system, a new event for you to take part in, and more. We have the dev notes below as the content is now live.

"Starting today, players can choose from three new heroes , who will join Lu Bu from the previous game update , to become members of the Four Lords. The Hall of Fame system allows the first three players per server who complete the highest stage to be inducted into the "Hall of Fame," granting them an exclusive profile frame. This system will run seasonally, so be sure to check back often for a chance to claim Seven Knights Idle Adventure immortality."

Guan Yu is a Defense Type Hero who has a passive skill that grants stun and knockback immunity to allies as well as grants a one-time immortality buff when incapacitated. He also has a strong survivability rate that deals critical hits and generates a shield that negates 3 sources of damage.

is a Defense Type Hero who has a passive skill that grants stun and knockback immunity to allies as well as grants a one-time immortality buff when incapacitated. He also has a strong survivability rate that deals critical hits and generates a shield that negates 3 sources of damage. Zhao Yun is a Melee Type Hero with buffs that increase his final attack damage and final critical damage. His critical hits can also stun enemies, allowing him to attack and defend at the same time.

is a Melee Type Hero with buffs that increase his final attack damage and final critical damage. His critical hits can also stun enemies, allowing him to attack and defend at the same time. Da Qiao is a Ranged Type Hero with a passive skill that increases her critical hit chance and grants her the ability to remove buffs from her basic and critical hits. Critical hits deal huge damage and apply a debuff that reduces the enemies' defense stat.

"Players can explore Territory 10, Neverseen Woods, and an expansion to the Infinite Tower that reaches up to 600 floors. New costumes are also available for Guan Yu, Zhao Yun, and Da Qiao. To celebrate the full arrival of the Four Lords, several new in-game events are now available through November 29, including a Rate Up event to obtain the new heroes. The Season of Reading Carnival event allows players to obtain the Legendary hero Aleem and various rewards including Gold, Hero EXP, and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!