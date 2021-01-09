Chinese Announcement Confirms Mega Ampharos For Pokémon GO

Sometimes, Pokémon GO news comes to us in ways unexpected. We found out about the release of Shiny Ferroseed, for example, in a Spanish-language advertisement for a Mexico-exclusive event. Then, the following month, the presence of Vanillish in an image attached to an official French-language Pokémon GO tweet confirmed Vanillite's release for the Holiday Event 2020. Now, a Chinese-language announcement brings news of a new Mega Pokémon: Mega Ampharos.

Discovered and translated on the Silph Road Reddit, the Mega Ampharos announcement includes the following information:

"Mega Ampharos will be appearing in Mega Raids beginning January 19th, 2021."

Pictured above, Mega Ampharos adds a new dual typing to the normally pure Electric-type Ampharos, becoming a dual Electric/Dragon-type. In fact, Ampharos's Community Day move of Dragon Pulse alluded to this eventual added typing back in April 2018. The stats are not yet known for this new Mega Pokémon, nor the amount of Mega Energy that will be needed to unlock this new, super-powered form.

This Chinese-language announcement follows through on something that Niantic's official January 2021 blog post alluded to:

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, a certain Mega-Evolved Pokémon will make its Pokémon GO debut in Mega Raids! More details will come to light as we get closer to the date. Mega Venusaur and Mega Houndoom will also be appearing in Mega Raids beginning on January 19, with Mega Houndoom being even more powerful from Tuesday, January 26, 2021, through Monday, February 8, 2021.

You can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full guide to the best Mega Ampharos counters coming as we get closer to the release date of this new Mega. For now, powering up Pokémon that you already used against Zekrom is a great idea, as Zekrom has the same typing as Mega Ampharos. You'll want to use primarily Dragon-type species as well as some Ice-types and Fairy-types.