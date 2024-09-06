Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Seven Knights Idle Adventure

Seven Knights Idle Adventure Reveals More 1st Anniversary Events

Netmarble has revealed more details about Seven Knights Idle Adventure's continuing 1st Anniversary Celebration events this month

Article Summary Celebrate Seven Knights Idle Adventure's 1st anniversary with new events lasting through September 18.

Unlock the new Legendary hero Dia, boasting powerful area-of-effect attacks and a unique Sleep debuff skill.

Log in daily for the 1st Anniversary Thank-You Party to receive special prizes including hero summon tickets.

Participate in Alice’s Dessert Shop mini-game to earn and exchange currencies for valuable in-game rewards.

Netmarble has revealed more details about the 1st Anniversary of Seven Knights Idle Adventure, as they are continuing the events this month. As you can see below, they are still running the event from last month, as they have expanded a few new items, such as a check-in special, a new dungeon, and a Dessert Shop. Enjoy the info, as the content is now live.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure – 1st Anniversary (Continued)

Multiple events are now available through September 18 to celebrate the game's 1-year anniversary. Players can experience the new ranged-type Legendary hero Dia. She will attack support-type heroes first using her active skill, which deals great damage to a wide area around the target. Dia can inflict the Sleep debuff to her enemies as well. This newly added hero can be obtained from the Dia Rate Up Summon that runs through September 18. In addition, stages have been expanded to 22,400. Players can also receive special coupon rewards that offer a Goddess' Gift in which players can receive heroes of Four Lords, Four Lords of Old, Dark Knights, and Celestial Guardians (Coupon code: PD1YEAR, Expiration Date: September 30 (KST)).

1st Anniversary Thank-You Party Special Check-In: Log into the game during the event period to receive a Seven Knights Idle Adventure's Dev Team's Thank You Letter and various rewards! The Dev Team's Thank You Letter includes a 1st Anniversary Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, 1st Anniversary Legendary Hero Selection Ticket, and a Dev Team Portrait.

Log into the game during the event period to receive a Seven Knights Idle Adventure's Dev Team's Thank You Letter and various rewards! The Dev Team's Thank You Letter includes a 1st Anniversary Legendary Hero Summon Ticket, 1st Anniversary Legendary Hero Selection Ticket, and a Dev Team Portrait. 1st Anniversary Dev Team's Nightmare: Enter a special dungeon to battle the Dev Team who appears as the event boss! Players can exchange currency they earned by clearing the dungeon with in-game items such as a Legendary hero Summon Ticket.

Enter a special dungeon to battle the Dev Team who appears as the event boss! Players can exchange currency they earned by clearing the dungeon with in-game items such as a Legendary hero Summon Ticket. Alice's Dessert Shop: Play the Dessert Shop mini-game to acquire currencies, which can be exchanged for a Legendary Hero 5 Bundle Summon Ticket 4, Legendary Hero Summon Ticket 4, Dish, and more at the Event Shop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!