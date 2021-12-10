Several Trailers We Didn't Get To During The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 was a long ceremony in which we see a ton of trailers over the course of three hours. When you're covering it alone, you miss things. We covered a number of trailers last night while the awards were happening, which you can go back and browse through. But the reality is when you're doing a ton of coverage by yourself, there's just not enough hours in the day to get everything under the sun overnight. So here are all the trailers we weren't able to dedicate an article to due to time constraints and the fact that nearly 3/4 of the show was must-see trailers. Enjoy!

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal – The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/CtU2flDStWU)

Alan Wake 2

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Alan Wake 2 | Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/crQobuzpVps)

Horizon Forbidden West

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Horizon Forbidden West | New Threats Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/a2Q7Lr4lfOQ)

Destiny 2 – The Witch Queen

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen – The Game Awards Trailer (https://youtu.be/uyZGZF8Nv_g)

Slitterhead

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 野狗子: Slitterhead – Teaser Trailer – TGA 2021 (https://youtu.be/EyUGYL9aSww)

The Nightingale

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nightingale – Official Reveal Trailer | the Game Awards 2021 4K (https://youtu.be/raSjAJcftMs)

Beat Saber x Lady Gaga

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lady Gaga Music Pack | Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/zNJh3xVYPRE)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum | A Split Personality – Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/kJn2AjYOIJA)

Somerville

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE GAME AWARDS 2021: Somerville World Premiere Trailer (https://youtu.be/hjT0GD9WxkI)

Cuphead : The Delicious Last Course

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course | Release Date Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/bskUa1jX0Gg)

Sonic Frontiers

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sonic Frontiers – Announce Trailer (https://youtu.be/RRkKZG1z9PY)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest | Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/QTK2_yQqhok)

Forspoken

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Forspoken | The Game Awards 2021 Trailer (https://youtu.be/Tku_2N6yhgc)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – World Premiere Reveal | The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/TgxVQRTXtz0)

Saints Row: Self Made

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SAINTS ROW – Game Awards Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/JR1w18sv4Rw)

Fall Guys: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – TGA 2021: The Nightmare Before Christmas Trailer | PS4 (https://youtu.be/cGAYYhwz08U)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands – Official Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/0-RAqyHU48M)

Genshin Impact

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TGA 2021 Genshin Impact Entry Video｜Genshin Impact (https://youtu.be/YjiloHxQ5eE)

Steelrising

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Steelrising | The Angel of Death Trailer (https://youtu.be/hOIrU0H9EzM)

Rumbleverse

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rumbleverse | Official Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/JxOPuvPtg58)

Tchia

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tchia – Gameplay Trailer | A Game inspired by New Caledonia (https://youtu.be/TnnfqH6HbU8)

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Plague Tale: Requiem – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/jN1VgU__NpU)

Evil West

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Evil West – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/ou_rV8AIYwc)

Dying Light 2

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dying Light 2 Stay Human Cinematic Trailer (https://youtu.be/68bZ1LKKh7Q)

CrossfireX

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CrossfireX – Launch Date Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/6U3O6KzQVJY)

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bloodhunt – The Game Awards 2021 Trailer | PS5, PC (https://youtu.be/BJD02m7WOFc)

Elden Ring

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ELDEN RING – Story Trailer (https://youtu.be/K_03kFqWfqs)

ARC Raiders

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ARC Raiders Reveal & Gameplay Trailer (https://youtu.be/3BKASgkxK1g)

The Matrix Awakens

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MATRIX AWAKENS Trailer (NEW, 2022) (https://youtu.be/7KDQO5BLsPw)

Babylon's Fall

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BABYLON'S FALL | TGA Trailer 2021 (https://youtu.be/ymo9HqzYslQ)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Persona 4 Arena Ultimax — Announcement Trailer | Steam, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch (https://youtu.be/znZJLRW8v4w)

PUBG: Battlegrounds (Free To Play)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: PUBG I Free To Play Announcement (https://youtu.be/ak2S07fFhdk)

DokeV "Rockstar" Music Video

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DokeV – "ROCKSTAR" Official Music Video | The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/xkELKW1waos)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Texas Chain Saw Massacre – Official Trailer (4K) (https://youtu.be/wAyQw3GT5GI)

Thirsty Suitors

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THIRSTY SUITORS | Reveal Trailer (https://youtu.be/PH2WP4G-WhY)

Planet Of Lana

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Planet of Lana – Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2021 (https://youtu.be/Hy1dhAau134)

Synced: Off Planet

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SYNCED: Off-Planet | Meet the Nanos (https://youtu.be/u5_NyWZ1b9c)

Homeworld 3

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Homeworld 3- Gameplay First Look Trailer (https://youtu.be/tI-2p_jj6b0)

Have A Nice Death

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Have A Nice Death | Official Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/552eylG17Oo)