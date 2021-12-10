Several Trailers We Didn't Get To During The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 was a long ceremony in which we see a ton of trailers over the course of three hours. When you're covering it alone, you miss things. We covered a number of trailers last night while the awards were happening, which you can go back and browse through. But the reality is when you're doing a ton of coverage by yourself, there's just not enough hours in the day to get everything under the sun overnight. So here are all the trailers we weren't able to dedicate an article to due to time constraints and the fact that nearly 3/4 of the show was must-see trailers. Enjoy!

Promotional image from the Alan Wake 2 trailer during The Game Awards 2021, courtesy of Remedy Entertainment.
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Alan Wake 2

Horizon Forbidden West

Destiny 2 – The Witch Queen

Slitterhead

The Nightingale

Beat Saber x Lady Gaga

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Somerville

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Sonic Frontiers

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Warrior Priest

Forspoken

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Saints Row: Self Made

Fall Guys: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Genshin Impact

Steelrising

Rumbleverse

Tchia

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Evil West

Dying Light 2

CrossfireX

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt

Elden Ring

ARC Raiders

The Matrix Awakens

Babylon's Fall

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

PUBG: Battlegrounds (Free To Play)

DokeV "Rockstar" Music Video

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Thirsty Suitors

Planet Of Lana

Synced: Off Planet

Homeworld 3

Have A Nice Death

