Shadowman: Darque Legacy Announced For 2024 Release Shadowman will be making a return to gaming as Blowfish Studios revealed Shadowman: Darque Legacy is coming next year.

Blowfish Studios, along with Valiant Entertainment and DMG Entertainment, announced the return of Shadowman to gaming with Shadowman: Darque Legacy. The game will continue to build off the characters and setting from the iconic comic book series bringing a new dark adventure to PC and consoles where the titular character will have to put a stop to forces that look to doom everyone. We have more info below and the debut trailer, but the game won't be seen until sometime in 2024.

"As a conspiracy threatens to overrun the realm of the living, Shadowman must contend with horrifying inhuman entities with challenging melee combat. Follow a dark path from the land of the living to the hellish realm of the Deadside as you cross the veil between both. Embody the hero of the dark to traverse the necromantic divide, overcome dastardly obstacles, and silence the terrifying threats lurking within."

"It's been an honour to breathe new life into such an iconic IP, with Shadowman's first venture into gaming since the PlayStation 2 era," said Clinton McCleary, Game Director, Blowfish Studios. "We're looking forward to ushering fans into the horrifying, punishing, but rewarding experience we've crafted. Stepping into the role of Shadowman, players will encounter a compelling cast of heroes and villains while taking their scythe to the most wretched denizens of the Deadside."

"It is a testament to the evergreen popularity of this franchise that we're able to tell a brand-new, out-of-continuity Shadowman story, nearly thirty years after he was first introduced to the world," said Russell Brown, President, Consumer Products, Valiant Entertainment. "In Shadowman: Darque Legacy, our friends at Blowfish Studios has been working with our team at Valiant to write the story and are creating a unique, carefully crafted, spine-chilling Shadowman experience. We can't wait for Shadowman fans to jump into this action-horror adventure and for gamer fans to get introduced to Shadowman and the Valiant Universe."