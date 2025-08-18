Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Lizardcube, Shinobi, Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance Reveals Dr. Eggman Villain DLC

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance is getting a visit from Dr. Eggman of Sonic fame, along with other guest villains in DLC content

Article Summary Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance adds Dr. Eggman as a guest boss in the new SEGA Villains Stage DLC.

Two more secret SEGA villains will join Dr. Eggman in the DLC, launching in early 2026.

Play as Joe Musashi on a quest for revenge in this hand-drawn 2D action platformer sequel.

Master ninja arts, deadly combos, and explore diverse stages packed with secrets and challenges.

SEGA and developer Lizardcube announced that something special is coming to Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance, as they revealed a new DLC featuring iconic bosses. The SEGA Villains Stage DLC will bring three chatacters into the world of Shinobi, giving you amazing crossover challenges as extra content. The first one revealed was Dr. Eggman from Sonic the Hedgehog, but they didn't show off any of the footage or images beyond what you see here. Two more will be in the DLC, although they didn't say who, as we're sure that will be slowly revealed over time until its released in early 2026. For now, enjoy the latest stage trailer above, as the game will be released on August 28, 2025, for PC and all three major consoles.

Shinobi: Art Of Vengeance

The Oboro Clan, led by Joe Musashi, had long defended the world from evil. Until one day, fate took a tragic turn, as a dark force struck his village and burned it to the ground, with the deadly curse placed upon his clan remaining. Left with nothing, his sole focus becomes defeating those responsible for burning his village to the ground – Lord Ruse and the ENE Corp. However, the path ahead holds many challenges, for Lord Ruse wields a powerful stolen artifact that grants him immortality. Nothing and no one can stand in his way… or can they?

The iconic Shinobi returns in an all-new 2D action platformer with a unique hand-drawn look created by the team behind the hit brawler Streets of Rage 4. Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Execute The Ninja Arts With Precision: Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes.

Wield your vast ninja arsenal, including the great Katana Oborozuki, Kunai, Ninjutsu arts, and Ninpo to vanquish your foes. Master The Way Of The Shinobi: Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths.

Unleash limitless combos with unique combat moves, acquire Amulets for enhanced abilities, and discover Ningi tools to overcome obstacles and uncover new paths. Journey Through a Stylistic New World: Venture through more than a dozen unique and visually striking stages, from military bases to a scorching desert, challenging platforming puzzles, and hidden secrets.

