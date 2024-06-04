Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Komala, pokemon, Shared Skies

Shiny Komala Arrives In Pokémon GO During Slumbering Sands

The rare species Komala will make its Shiny debut during the new Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon GO along with Visor Slakoth.

Article Summary Shiny Komala premieres in Pokémon GO's Slumbering Sands event from June 7-12.

Visor Slakoth debuts alongside boosted Shiny rates for Field Research encounters.

Event features 2× XP for catches, a Collection Challenge, and exclusive Timed Research.

Connect Pokémon GO Plus+ for special encounters, including a nightcap-wearing Snorlax.

Komala, one of the rarest species in Pokémon GO, makes its Shiny debut in the new Slumbering Sands event.

Here's what's happening for the Slumbering Sands event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, June 7, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: While no new species are coming to the game with this event, we are getting a new costumed Pokémon. Slakoth will wear a blue, summer-themed visor throughout this event. It can be evolved into Vigoroth and Slaking. Shiny Slakoth wearing a visor will be available to encounter.

While no new species are coming to the game with this event, we are getting a new costumed Pokémon. Slakoth will wear a blue, summer-themed visor throughout this event. It can be evolved into Vigoroth and Slaking. Shiny Slakoth wearing a visor will be available to encounter. Shiny release: Komala will make its Shiny debut in Pokémon GO. It is also appearing globally for the first time since its debut, as Niantic has keep this species incredibly rare. Note that Niantic is classifying Komala as a rare encounter throughout this event, so you may have to grind extra hard in order to Shiny hunt this species during Slumbering Sands.

Komala will make its Shiny debut in Pokémon GO. It is also appearing globally for the first time since its debut, as Niantic has keep this species incredibly rare. Note that Niantic is classifying Komala as a rare encounter throughout this event, so you may have to grind extra hard in order to Shiny hunt this species during Slumbering Sands. Wild Spawns: Psyduck (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slakoth wearing a visor (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), and Sandygast. Rare spawns will be Munna (can be Shiny) and Komala (can be Shiny).

Psyduck (can be Shiny), Slowpoke (can be Shiny), Drowzee (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slakoth wearing a visor (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), and Sandygast. Rare spawns will be Munna (can be Shiny) and Komala (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: 2× XP for catching Pokémon Collection Challenge that rewards Stardust, XP, and an encounter with Komala PokéStop showcases featuring event-themed Pokémon

Field Research: Encounters include Psyduck (can be Shiny), Drowzee (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slakoth wearing a visor (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Sandygast. Shiny bonus: Both Komala and Slakoth with a visor will have a greater chance of being Shiny when encountered through Field Research tasks.

Encounters include Psyduck (can be Shiny), Drowzee (can be Shiny), Mareep (can be Shiny), Slakoth wearing a visor (can be Shiny), Oranguru (can be Shiny), Komala (can be Shiny), and Sandygast. Timed Research: Pairing the Pokémon GO Plus+ will allow you to encounter Snorlax wearing a nightcap, Slakoth wearing a visor, and Komala. Niantic writes: "Timed Research will be available for Trainers who connect a Pokémon GO Plus +! Pokémon GO Plus + lets you play Pokémon GO when you don't feel like looking at your phone. Using the auto-throw function, you'll be able to automatically throw Poké Balls at wild Pokémon, while the auto-spin function automatically spins PokéStops. You can also adjust the settings to switch between throwing Great Balls or Ultra Balls. You can also use a Pokémon GO Plus + to easily track your sleep with Pokémon Sleep. Just press the center button and place it by your pillow."

Pairing the Pokémon GO Plus+ will allow you to encounter Snorlax wearing a nightcap, Slakoth wearing a visor, and Komala. Niantic writes: Paid Timed Research: Niantic writes: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research. Timed Research rewards include the following: Komala Backpack avatar item; Encounters with Komala and Slakoth wearing a visor; Stardust, XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and more!"

Niantic writes:

