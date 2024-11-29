Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2pt Interactive, Alexander Perrin, Short Trip

Short Trip Will Be Released On PC Via Steam This December

The hand-drawn browser game Short Trip will be making its way to Steam in December with a new mode and a bunch of bonus content

Indie game developer Alexander Perrin and publisher 2pt Interactive have confirmed the hand-drawn game Short Trip is finally coming to Steam. If you're not aware of the story to date, the game took Perrin five years to complete before releasing it as a browser title, which has since been played millions of times over. Now, PC players who wish to play it via Steam will have the chance, as they are bringing the complete edition of the game to the platform. But this won't be any ordinary edition, as it comes with a new mode as well as some exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Unfortunately, the team decided not to reveal the December release date, despite there only being four weeks left in the year. So, for now, enjoy the latest trailer for the game as we wait for them to finally publish it.

Short Trip

Short Trip is an interactive illustration created by Alexander Perrin. Use the left and right keys to drive a scenic tram across a tranquil hand-drawn mountainscape, picking up and dropping off cat passengers as you go. Since the initial free launch, Short Trip has been enjoyed by millions of players. This complete version includes all the content of the original while adding a new "scheduled" mode that integrates your computer's clock to create a tram timetable. Reach each station at the correct time and rack up a high score! I've also included a little peek behind the scenes at the development process for the curious. The cats living along the mountain railway have places to be. You, the sole cat operating the tram, have the delightful duty of transporting them.

A hand-drawn world five years in the making

Perfect if you need to relax

Short and sweet

Earn a high score in the new scheduled mode

