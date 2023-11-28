Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Easy Day Studios, Skater XL

Skater XL Releases New Nintendo Switch Edition Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Skater XL, as it will be released for the console next week.

Article Summary New Skater XL trailer showcases Nintendo Switch gameplay ahead of release.

Switch edition achieves 60 FPS for smooth, physics-based skating action.

Includes online multiplayer and built-in replay editor for gamers.

Vast library of mods and gear available at launch via Mod.io integration.

Indie game developer and publisher Easy Day Studios has released a new trailer for Skater XL, showing what the game will look like on the Nintendo Switch. Earlier this year the devs announced it would be ported over to the Switch with everything the main game has received so far, along with some improvements. This latest trailer now shows us what the team is aiming to do with it, even though they only gave us 30 seconds of footage. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game will drop on December 5.

"A faithful and full-featured release, the team at Easy Day Studios have put in several years of development to reach a solid 60 FPS in both handheld and docked mode on the Switch, maintaining the fluid physics-based gameplay that more than 1 million gamers have enjoyed to date. Skater XL features online multiplayer free skate sessions at iconic skate landmarks and gives players the option to record every perfect line with its built-in replay editor. Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large, curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. The title's dedicated modding community boasts more than 100,000 Discord members who continue to deliver a growing library of new user-generated content, including maps, skate gear, skins, and more."

60 FPS on Switch – Featuring a rare, ultra-smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL's acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive!

– Featuring a rare, ultra-smooth 60 FPS in handheld mode, Nintendo Switch players can take skateboarding on the go and fully experience Skater XL's acclaimed physics-based gameplay. Skateboarding with the Joy-Cons has never felt so fluid or responsive! Skate or Chill Online – Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot, or just cruise with your crew.

– Hang out with friends online, replicating the real street experience as you put together lines, watch other players session the spot, or just cruise with your crew. Huge Mod Catalog Available At Launch – Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever.

– Powered by Mod.io, Skater XL Switch players will have instant access to a large curated offering of mods from passionate creators and fake skate brands. In addition to all official content, players can find the perfect look or download the latest gear in the most extensive skating content library ever. Play As Real-Life Skate Pros – Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style.

– Select from renowned pros Tiago Lemos, Brandon Westgate, Evan Smith, and Tom Asta, all with their own distinct gear that fits their style. Legit Soundtrack – Modest Mouse, Interpol, Animal Collective, Future Islands, and Band Of Horses headline the distinctive music that blends well with the Skater XL's West Coast vibe.

