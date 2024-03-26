Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Slipknot

Slipknot's Iconic Masks Will Arrive In Dead By Daylight

Now you can dress up as the metal band Slipknot in Dead By Daylight, as eight of the band's masks will be added to several killers.

Article Summary Dead By Daylight teams up with Slipknot for a mask crossover event.

Eight Slipknot masks available for iconic DBD killers in-game.

The Legion (Frank) gets a complete Slipknot outfit, other masks mixable.

Slipknot’s horror influence merges with DBD's heart-pounding gameplay.

Behaviour Interactive has partnered with the metal band Slipknot to bring the band's masks to Dead By Daylight in a new freaky crossover. Pull up their discography and crank it on high, as the devs have taken eight of the band's most iconic masks and applied them to eight different killers in the game as special themed skins. Each one of them looking very fitting, as they will bring a new sense of terror to the game. Or at the very least will make metal fans scream in delight before being hung on a hook. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the skins are now available through the in-game store.

Dead By Daylight x Slipknot

Featuring eight Cosmetics for some of Dead by Daylight's most fearsome Killers, this epic collaboration fuses the game's heart-pounding gameplay, where a Killer and four Survivors compete in a deadly game of hide and seek, with the horrifying masks that only Slipknot could conjure up. Garnering critical and commercial success, Slipknot has cemented themselves as one of the most important heavy metal bands of their era. Their attention-grabbing masks, seen on stage and on their album covers, have served as a powerful vehicle of expression, reflecting the band's apocalyptic sound and the members behind its orchestration.

Inspired by the band's recent looks, The Slipknot Collection features masks for The Wraith, The Deathslinger, The Doctor, The Clown, The Hillbilly, The Blight, The Trapper, and a masked full Outfit for The Legion (Frank). Aside from the Outfit for The Legion (Frank), these masks can be mixed with existing and future Cosmetics, allowing players to craft some truly twisted looks as they hunt down Survivors. With their aggressive sounds, chilling themes, and their gruesome masks, Slipknot is no stranger to the world of horror, making them a perfect match for Dead by Daylight.

