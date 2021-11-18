Sloclap Pushed Up The Release Date For Sifu

Sifu's main inspiration comes from classic Kung Fu fighting movies, and nowhere is that more apparent than the game's fighting. In today's newly released combat video, players get a detailed look at throwing blows, countering attacks and strategies they can use to avoid or survive an onslaught. Sifu's unique visual style promises a smooth 60fps across both platforms so players can get the most detailed look at the carnage they will reap upon their enemies. Players must be focused, fast and skilled with their attacks to succeed in their quest, but building a great defense through mastering pushbacks, knock downs and stuns is just as important in combat. Attacks and parries open opportunities to strike efficiently once an enemy is knocked off balance, but careless players can be caught off guard during enemy attacks and lose their balance.

Environments in Sifu play a role in combat as well. Each area provides opportunities when confronting enemies – learning to improvise and adapt to surroundings can mean the difference between life and death. Additionally, Focus in combat is a useful tool players can possess in Sifu. Focus builds up as a powerful tool during fights, eventually allowing fighters to deliver a precise and devastating blow to a foe. The second video revealed today during the Sony spotlight event takes would-be Sifus through the game's progression systems, which are based on training and self improvement, and establishes the integral part death plays in their journey. Players carry an ancient pendant which allows them to rise up after death – at a cost. Fighters age with every death, but they also get the opportunity to spend XP on skills to come back stronger, wiser and/or tougher.

But as players age through death, they gradually exchange maximum health for offensive power. The character model also ages, spurring fighters to contemplate the consequences of their actions. But getting older has no detrimental drawbacks on abilities; players are able to complete the game regardless of their character's age. Skills can also be unlocked whenever players are in their Wuguan (a Kung Fu training facility which is accessible between missions) or at Shrines found throughout levels. Shrines allow improvements during runs by offering choices between perks, each tied to a different cost or requirement. Along with skills, perks allow the hero to specialize in a particular trait of their choice, offering boosts in health, additional focus charges, an improved structure meter for blocking attacks, improved weapon durability, and other advantages. As players continue their quest for revenge, they can access a detective board which tracks information gathered in their journey – details on enemies, their locations and key information about weapons and shortcuts will help narrow down the search for adversaries.