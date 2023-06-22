Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Mobile, clash of clans, eSports, Snapdragon Pro Series

Snapdragon Pro Series Announces Gamescom & PAX West Tourneys

Two new esports tournaments are coming to PAX West and Gamescom from the Snapdragon Pro Series, with cash prizes on the line.

Organizers behind the Snapdragon Pro Series confirmed today they will be holding two new esports tournaments, being held at Gamescom and PAX West this year. It was revealed today they will be holding the North American Challenge finals in both Call of Duty: Mobile and Clash of Clans, as well as the European Challenge finals in Brawl Stars, with a cumulative $135k prize pool across all three Challenge seasons. We got more details from today's announcement below as we wait to see who will be able to compete in them.

Snapdragon @ Gamescom, Aug. 26-27, Cologne, Germany

Gamescom will bring together Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa's best Brawl Stars teams for the Season 3 Mobile Challenge finals on August 26-27 in Cologne, Germany. For the second year in a row, Gamescom will serve as the home for European, Middle Eastern, and North African regions for Brawl Stars competitors, with a prize pool of up to USD $60,000 on the line. The Mobile Challenge finals will offer coveted qualification points for the 2023 Brawl Stars Championship.

PAX West, Sept. 1-4, Seattle, Washington

Taking place in Seattle, Wash., on September 1-4, PAX West will play host to the Mobile Challenge finals in Call of Duty: Mobile and Clash of Clans. The top four North American teams from each of the Challenge circuits will compete for up to USD $75,000 in total prizing. This marks the first-ever Mobile Challenge finals for Call of Duty: Mobile, with players also competing for spots at the $1 million Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship in December.

"The Snapdragon Pro Series is home to mobile gaming's most impactful competitions across 10 titles, six regions, and more than more than 75 countries," said Sam Braithwaite, Vice President of Game Ecosystems, Mobile, EFG. "Our return to PAX West and Gamescom reaffirms the commitment of EFG and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to supporting top-tier live esports experiences for the world's 3 billion mobile gamers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!