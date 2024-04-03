Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Snapdragon Pro Series

Snapdragon Pro Series Reveals Plans For Year Three

ESL FACEIT Group have revealed their plans for the third year of the Snapdragon Pro Series, across multiple esports titles.

Article Summary ESL FACEIT Group unveils Snapdragon Pro Series Year 3 esports lineup including Call of Duty: Mobile and Brawl Stars.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang joins Snapdragon Pro Series with new competitions and women’s invitational.

Expanded partnerships with MOONTON Games and Supercell to enhance global mobile esports competitions.

Year 3 adds Clash of Clans to its roster, integrating into the official World Championship pipeline.

ESL FACEIT Group revealed their plans for everything happening with the Snapdragon Pro Series, as they enter year three of the esports series. The company revealed multiple series that will be taking place over the course of 2024, including the return of Call of Duty: Mobile, more from Brawl Stars, another major series for Free Fire, and more. Plus the addition of a new series for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) for Southeast Asia. We have more details from the company below.

Snapdragon Pro Series – Year 3

Year 3 will additionally feature expanded partnerships with MLBB developer MOONTON Games and Brawl Stars developer Supercell as well as the Call of Duty: Mobile esports circuit returning to the Snapdragon Pro Series for another full year to give fans more opportunities to watch, compete, and win in three of the most popular mobile titles.

Brawl Stars: Through a multi-year partnership with Supercell, the Snapdragon Pro Series will be the global operator of the Brawl Stars Championship, bringing competition to players in more than 190 countries, with matches already underway. The ecosystem will host a live last-chance qualifier in August, giving players more ways to qualify for the World Finals later in the year.

Through a multi-year partnership with Supercell, the Snapdragon Pro Series will be the global operator of the Brawl Stars Championship, bringing competition to players in more than 190 countries, with matches already underway. The ecosystem will host a live last-chance qualifier in August, giving players more ways to qualify for the World Finals later in the year. MLBB: In partnership with MOONTON Games, MLBB will return to the Snapdragon Pro Series with all new competitions. Mobile Open competitions kick off as early as April 8 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, and offers top teams a path to international MLBB competitions at Mobile Masters, Esports World Cup, and more. The Snapdragon Pro Series' MLBB circuit will also include its first tournament for top women competitors. The online tournament invites players from Southeast Asia to face off for their chance to qualify for the MLBB Women's Invitational at Esports World Cup this summer.

In partnership with MOONTON Games, MLBB will return to the Snapdragon Pro Series with all new competitions. Mobile Open competitions kick off as early as 8 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, and offers top teams a path to international MLBB competitions at Mobile Masters, Esports World Cup, and more. The Snapdragon Pro Series' MLBB circuit will also include its first tournament for top women competitors. The online tournament invites players from Southeast Asia to face off for their chance to qualify for the MLBB Women's Invitational at Esports World Cup this summer. Garena Free Fire: Competition returns to the Snapdragon Pro Series in Year 3 , with Mobile Open play beginning in Latin America later this year. The circuit will offer players new opportunities to qualify for international events, with more details to come.

Competition returns to the Snapdragon Pro Series in Year , with Mobile Open play beginning in Latin America later this year. The circuit will offer players new opportunities to qualify for international events, with more details to come. Clash of Clans: This summer, Snapdragon Pro Series Clash of Clans competition will feed into the official Clash of Clans Last Chance Qualifier tournament. With a pipeline to the title's World Championship, the international circuit will give fans more opportunities to compete at the highest level.

This summer, Snapdragon Pro Series Clash of Clans competition will feed into the official Clash of Clans Last Chance Qualifier tournament. With a pipeline to the title's World Championship, the international circuit will give fans more opportunities to compete at the highest level. Call of Duty: Mobile: In collaboration with Activision Publishing, Inc., Call of Duty: Mobile esports will return to the Snapdragon Pro Series in Year 3 , giving the title's global player base more opportunities to compete on the world stage. Full details on Season 5 and 6 of the competition will be shared in the coming weeks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!