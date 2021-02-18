SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match of The Millennium Gets A Launch Trailer

SNK has released a brand new launch trailer today for their retro release of SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match of The Millennium. Bringing back the old 1999 title from the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection, the company has fully remastered the game to be played on the Nintendo Switch and released it today. Now you can play one of 26 characters across multiple games in this old-school fighter as the game is out today. Enjoy the trailer below!

In the 1999 original, SNK Vs. Capcom brought their best fighters together for a fighting game extravaganza. Now the dream collaboration can be enjoyed on Nintendo Switch as part of the NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection. SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match of The Millennium features 26 fearsome fighters from series like King Of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers. Players can choose between Single, Tag, and Team-based fighting modes as well as three different battle styles. In between bouts players can enjoy Survival, Time Attack, and Mini Games to collect points and unlock hidden characters. SNK Vs. Capcom: The Match of The Millennium also takes advantage of the Nintendo Switch's Tabletop and Handheld modes so friends can duke it out whenever and wherever they want. Choose from either Single, Tag, or Team-based fighting modes! Additionally, there are three different battle styles you can choose from!

