Sonic Dash Surpasses 500 Million Downloads Milestone

SEGA announced this past week that Sonic Dash has achieved a special milestone as the game has officially surpassed 500 million downloads. The endless runner game has done well for itself since being launched back in 2013. It has been one of SEGA's most successful mobile games in the near-decade worth of producing these types of games. As part of the milestone, the company will be running a special event that will also coincide with the franchise's 30th Anniversary. We have the details on it as you can download the game right now on iOS and Android.

Sonic Dash's major milestone also falls during the 30th Anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog, which SEGA is celebrating with fans around the world! From the small mobile screen to the silver screen, the Blue Blur is still capturing the hearts of audiences. Last year saw the first live-action movie release of Sonic the Hedgehog, and now the next chapter of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is hotly anticipated to release next year in 2022.

Sonic Team's Takashi Iizuka: "Achieving over 500 million downloads is a huge testament to the endurance of the Sonic brand and the truly fun, timeless gameplay of Sonic Dash. We appreciate our loyal fans as well as our partnership with both Apple and Google for their enduring support in showcasing Sonic Dash in the App Stores. This milestone could not have been achieved at a better time!"

SEGA HARDlight's Studio Director, Neall Jones: "We continue to be amazed at Sonic Dash's loyal fans and how the game is still driving millions of new downloads every month. A massive thank you to all Sonic Dash fans. We look forward to continuing to provide you with new and innovative in-game events built around the ever-expanding Sonic universe, for years to come."

Sonic Dash was developed by HARDlight, a SEGA of Europe studio. The studio is also behind another wildly popular mobile multiplayer runner: Sonic Forces. HARDlight produces regular events in Sonic Dash, featuring collaborations with highly recognized IP. Starting Friday, September 17, fans can also join a special event in Sonic Dash, honoring this 500 million milestone.