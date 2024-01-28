Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, sony

Sony & Square Enix Continue Partnership For Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Sony revealed this past week they have reaffirmed their partnership with Square Enix for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

Article Summary Sony enhances PS5 gaming with BRAVIA XR TVs for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

INZONE Buds and M9 monitor offer dedicated gaming sound and visuals.

Features like 360 Spatial Sound and full array dimming elevate gameplay.

Auto game mode switching and high battery life ensure seamless play.

Sony Electronics Inc. announced this past week that they are continuing their partnership with Square Enix for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. The partnership is highlighted by Sony making a full commitment to giving PS5 players the best experience possible through their own Bravia XR TV, as well as a couple of INZONE products to heighten audio and visuals as you play. We have the finer details from the company below of everything they are doing to provide a better experience for the game when it comes out on February 29, 2024.

Sony Bravia XR TV

Sony BRAVIA XR TVs are made for the ultimate gaming experience with PS5. Equipped with the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR, these TVs offer unmatched picture and sound that bring you right into the action of the game, as well as specific gaming settings via the new Game Menu and more updated features, including:

Auto HDR Tone Mapping: Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup.

Instantly optimize HDR settings during your PS5 initial setup. Auto Genre Picture Mode: Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality.1

Automatically switches into Game Mode when gaming to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness and switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies to optimize picture quality.1 Cognitive Processor XR with XR Clear Image: Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as if they are truly there.

Analyzes and recreates content through a human lens, ensuring gamers are hearing and seeing the world of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as if they are truly there. Game Menu: Gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. Increase the brightness in the darkest areas with Black Equalizer and easily spot objects and take aim at opponents with six types of Crosshairs, ensuring you never miss a single detail, even in the darkest corners of the game world. All-new screen resizing features and multi-view options let you watch walkthroughs and play games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth side-by-side.

HDMI 2.1: Allows users to achieve high-performance gaming with features like 4K/120, VRR, and ALLM.

INZONE Buds & Monitors

As part of Sony's official partnership with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the newly launched Sony truly wireless gaming earbuds, INZONE Buds, as well as Sony's INZONE M9 gaming monitors, offer renowned technology designed to give gamers a more immersive experience. The INZONE Buds offer both PC and console gamers an immersive gaming experience with personalized sound, unrivaled battery life of up to 12 hours, and low latency. While the INZONE M9 offers key features like 4K resolution and Full Array local dimming, with crystal clear details and light optimization to spot rivals and uncover objects with more clarity.

INZONE Buds

360 Spatial Sound for Gaming: Always be one step ahead with 360 Spatial Sound. Pinpoint opponents and detect direction and distance effortlessly, ensuring you always have the upper hand.

Always be one step ahead with 360 Spatial Sound. Pinpoint opponents and detect direction and distance effortlessly, ensuring you always have the upper hand. Noise Canceling and Ambient Sound Mode: Sony's active noise cancellation capability helps to block out background noise so that you can focus on your game. An 8.4 mm driver delivers high-quality sound, from low-frequency bass to higher register tones.

Sony's active noise cancellation capability helps to block out background noise so that you can focus on your game. An 8.4 mm driver delivers high-quality sound, from low-frequency bass to higher register tones. Battery Life: With the industry's longest battery life, the INZONE Buds' L1 processor ensures up to 12 hours of play and a staggering 24 hours with the charging case5. Dive into extended, uninterrupted gaming sessions powered to outlast the competition.

With the industry's longest battery life, the INZONE Buds' L1 processor ensures up to 12 hours of play and a staggering 24 hours with the charging case5. Dive into extended, uninterrupted gaming sessions powered to outlast the competition. Personalized Sound: The INZONE Hub PC software allows you to personalize your INZONE Buds by customizing a wide range of operations, including a variety of sound and hardware settings and tap operation customization.

INZONE M9

Full Array Local Dimming: Spot rivals lurking in the dark and uncover objects in brightness with more clarity. Enhanced contrast across the screen opens up the view of the game like never before.

Spot rivals lurking in the dark and uncover objects in brightness with more clarity. Enhanced contrast across the screen opens up the view of the game like never before. Accept nothing less than razor-sharp 4K detail: 4K gaming monitors have four times more pixels than Full HD monitors6. Enjoy flawless images with crystal-clear details and greater pixel density.

4K gaming monitors have four times more pixels than Full HD monitors6. Enjoy flawless images with crystal-clear details and greater pixel density. Eliminate screen tearing with NVIDIA G-SYNC and VRR: By adjusting the display refresh rate dynamically to match the variable frame rates of gaming devices, the INZONE M9 monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC and HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) compatibility virtually eliminates screen tearing, stuttering and delay for smoother, more fluid gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!