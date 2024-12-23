Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Keen Software House, Space Engineers 2

Space Engineers 2 Reveals Early Access Launch Date

Space Engineers 2 has been confirmed for Early Access release, as the sandbox survival game will arrive this January on Steam

Article Summary Space Engineers 2 hits Early Access on Steam January 2025, bringing advanced sandbox survival gameplay.

New VRAGE3 engine enhances creation, destruction, and visuals for an immersive space adventure.

Unified Grid System allows seamless construction with precise controls and improved building experience.

Experience a full narrative with AI-driven vessels, quests, and mysteries in the Almagest system.

Indie game developer and publisher Keen Software House has confirmed an Early Access release date for their next game, Space Engineers 2. Serving as a sequel to the original space survival title, the new game will boost everything and add new things to the mix as you attempt to pioneer your way into the unknowns of space. The EA version will be released on PC via Steam on January 27, 2025. Until then, you can check out the latest trailer here.

Space Engineers 2

Space Engineers 2 is an open-world sandbox game where engineering meets exploration, construction, and survival in the vastness of space. Become a pioneer in the distant Almagest system, a new uncharted world with infinite possibilities for creativity and discovery. Build everything from starships to space stations as you craft your own path in this highly anticipated next chapter of the Space Engineers series!

Creation and destruction never felt this good : Space Engineers 2 builds on 10 years of experience, reimagining the space engineering experience with greater depth and freedom. Powered by the new VRAGE3 engine, it offers improved creation and destruction in a vast sandbox where your creativity can shine.

: Space Engineers 2 builds on 10 years of experience, reimagining the space engineering experience with greater depth and freedom. Powered by the new VRAGE3 engine, it offers improved creation and destruction in a vast sandbox where your creativity can shine. Build with great precision : Explore next-level construction with the 25 cm Unified Grid System! Seamlessly combine blocks for complex builds — no more large vs. small grids. Enhanced mounting point visualization and grid lines make building easier and more precise than ever.

: Explore next-level construction with the 25 cm Unified Grid System! Seamlessly combine blocks for complex builds — no more large vs. small grids. Enhanced mounting point visualization and grid lines make building easier and more precise than ever. Enhanced controls and mobility : Our new system includes blueprint building, Grid Undo, and refined CTRL controls for precise rotation and zoom, ensuring intuitive design at every step. Take your creations to new speeds with an upgraded max velocity: characters up to 310 m/s and grids up to 300 m/s. And you don't need to worry about falling off platforms or asteroids — magboots and automatic jetpack activation have got your back!

: Our new system includes blueprint building, Grid Undo, and refined CTRL controls for precise rotation and zoom, ensuring intuitive design at every step. Take your creations to new speeds with an upgraded max velocity: characters up to 310 m/s and grids up to 300 m/s. And you don't need to worry about falling off platforms or asteroids — magboots and automatic jetpack activation have got your back! Smarter UI and smoother play : The redesigned UI/UX makes building smoother and more intuitive for both newcomers and pros, giving more freedom to bring your intricate ideas to life. Thanks to VRAGE3, Space Engineers 2 is set to deliver better performance for a smoother play. As Early Access progresses, you'll be able to build bigger ships, fly more of them, and enjoy epic destruction in a truly immersive ride.

: The redesigned UI/UX makes building smoother and more intuitive for both newcomers and pros, giving more freedom to bring your intricate ideas to life. Thanks to VRAGE3, Space Engineers 2 is set to deliver better performance for a smoother play. As Early Access progresses, you'll be able to build bigger ships, fly more of them, and enjoy epic destruction in a truly immersive ride. Next-level visuals : Enjoy the beauty of space, industrial designs, and battle encounters reimagined with next-level realism. In Space Engineers 2 we introduced new ray-traced global illumination, realistic shadows, a new skybox, tessellated voxel materials, parallax effects for armor and much more, to bring depth and realism to every scene.

In Space Engineers 2 we introduced new ray-traced global illumination, realistic shadows, a new skybox, tessellated voxel materials, parallax effects for armor and much more, to bring depth and realism to every scene. Stories of the Almagest: For the first time, Space Engineers 2 will offer a full narrative with an exciting story campaign featuring human NPCs, AI-driven vessels, and factions that bring the Almagest System to life. In future updates, players will be able to trade with local inhabitants, complete quests, and uncover ancient mysteries, giving new purpose to their engineering skills.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!